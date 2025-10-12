Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Schools to Accept UPI Payments for Fees, Education Ministry Writes to States and Union Territories

The Ministry of Education has suggested all schools adopt the UPI system for fees, examination charges, and other financial transactions. Details are inside.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

UPI Payment in Schools

UPI Payment in Schools (Image: Gemini)

UPI Payment in Schools: A significant change is set to be implemented in the fee payment process of schools as part of the nation's drive towards modernising and making the education system more transparent. The Ministry of Education has suggested all schools adopt digital payment systems (UPI) for fees, examination charges, and other financial transactions. This move is expected not only to simplify administrative processes for schools but also to offer considerable relief to parents and students.

Ministry of Education Writes to States

The Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry recently sent a letter to all states, union territories, and affiliated educational bodies. The letter recommended the adoption of digital payment systems in place of cash transactions to enhance transparency in fee payments and expedite administrative procedures. The Ministry also stated that digital transactions would reduce the likelihood of errors and lead to a more organised and secure record-keeping process.

Parents Will Not Need to Visit Schools

If this system is implemented, parents will no longer need to visit schools every month to pay fees. They will be able to deposit fees from home using UPI or net banking via their mobile phones. This will save time and ensure transparency in the payment process.

Central Boards and Institutions Also Advised

In its letter, the Ministry has also advised autonomous institutions such as NCERT, CBSE, KVS, and NVS to adopt digital payment systems. Furthermore, all schools have been encouraged to collect fees and examination charges through secure and certified online platforms.

A Strong Initiative Towards Financial Literacy

The Ministry of Education believes that adopting digital payment systems will not only improve the administrative framework of schools but also advance students and parents towards financial literacy. This move is part of the vision to lead India towards a digitally empowered and inclusive education system by 2047.

The expansion of digital payment systems in the education sector will bring a new level of transparency. The use of tools like UPI will make the fee payment process secure, fast, and traceable. This change will provide an opportunity for school administration to step into the digital era, making the education system more capable and modern.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Updated on:

12 Oct 2025 04:25 pm

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 04:24 pm

English News / Education News / Schools to Accept UPI Payments for Fees, Education Ministry Writes to States and Union Territories

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Last Chance to Raise Objections Tomorrow,

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025
Education News

PM Education Loan: What is it and how can you benefit?

PM Education Loan
Education News

High-Paying Jobs: Roles That Didn’t Exist Five Years Ago Now Earn Lakhs

new jobs in India 2025, high paying new careers 2025, emerging careers in India, trending jobs in 2025, future jobs in India, new professions of the decade, top modern careers 2025,
Education News

AI Curriculum to be Introduced in Indian Schools from Class 3 to 12

AI classes in schools India, AI education in India 2026, Artificial Intelligence in school curriculum, Ministry of Education AI syllabus, AI subjects from class 3 onwards,
Education News

School Closed: Chhath Puja holidays announced in several states, know the duration

Chhath Puja School Holiday
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.