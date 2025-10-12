Schools to Accept UPI Payments for Fees, Education Ministry Writes to States and Union Territories

UPI Payment in Schools (Image: Gemini)
UPI Payment in Schools: A significant change is set to be implemented in the fee payment process of schools as part of the nation's drive towards modernising and making the education system more transparent. The Ministry of Education has suggested all schools adopt digital payment systems (UPI) for fees, examination charges, and other financial transactions. This move is expected not only to simplify administrative processes for schools but also to offer considerable relief to parents and students.
The Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry recently sent a letter to all states, union territories, and affiliated educational bodies. The letter recommended the adoption of digital payment systems in place of cash transactions to enhance transparency in fee payments and expedite administrative procedures. The Ministry also stated that digital transactions would reduce the likelihood of errors and lead to a more organised and secure record-keeping process.
If this system is implemented, parents will no longer need to visit schools every month to pay fees. They will be able to deposit fees from home using UPI or net banking via their mobile phones. This will save time and ensure transparency in the payment process.
In its letter, the Ministry has also advised autonomous institutions such as NCERT, CBSE, KVS, and NVS to adopt digital payment systems. Furthermore, all schools have been encouraged to collect fees and examination charges through secure and certified online platforms.
The Ministry of Education believes that adopting digital payment systems will not only improve the administrative framework of schools but also advance students and parents towards financial literacy. This move is part of the vision to lead India towards a digitally empowered and inclusive education system by 2047.
The expansion of digital payment systems in the education sector will bring a new level of transparency. The use of tools like UPI will make the fee payment process secure, fast, and traceable. This change will provide an opportunity for school administration to step into the digital era, making the education system more capable and modern.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending