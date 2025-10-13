Diwali 2025: Schools in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan to Remain Closed for Up to 12 Days

As per the order issued by the Director of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Sitaram Jat, the Diwali holidays in the state have been advanced. Earlier, the holiday schedule was from October 16 to October 27, but now these holidays have become effective from October 13. However, the total duration of the holidays will remain the same, meaning a 12-day break, which also includes Sunday (October 12). All government and private schools in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions of the state will remain closed during this period.