Diwali 2025: Schools in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan to Remain Closed for Up to 12 Days

The festival of Diwali symbolises joy, light, and celebration. Like every year, students and teachers across the country were eagerly awaiting these holidays. Now, festive holidays have been announced in schools in many states. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka have officially declared their school holiday dates for Diwali.
As per the order issued by the Director of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Sitaram Jat, the Diwali holidays in the state have been advanced. Earlier, the holiday schedule was from October 16 to October 27, but now these holidays have become effective from October 13. However, the total duration of the holidays will remain the same, meaning a 12-day break, which also includes Sunday (October 12). All government and private schools in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions of the state will remain closed during this period.
According to the holiday calendar released by the Bihar government, all schools in the state will be closed from October 20 to October 29, 2025. This period includes both the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. Government and private schools in all districts, including the capital Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Saharsa, will remain closed during this time. The Education Department has sent this order to all District Education Officers so that school management can make advance preparations.
The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced school holidays for Diwali and related festivals. Holidays will be observed in all basic, secondary, council, and government schools in the state as follows:
Additionally, with the Sunday holiday on October 19, students will get a benefit of four consecutive days off.
Major districts of the state – Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Ayodhya, Agra, Jhansi, and Noida have had the festive holiday notification issued by the Education Department. Dr. Vinod Pandey, District Inspector of Schools, Lucknow, stated that festive holidays have been fixed in schools for Diwali and Govardhan Puja. Instructions regarding cleanliness and safety have also been issued to all educational institutions so that children can have a clean environment after the holidays. In Kanpur and Varanasi too, a festive atmosphere began to build in schools from October 17. Many schools organised Diwali celebrations and diya decoration competitions, reflecting the traditional enthusiasm among children.
The Karnataka government had previously announced that holidays would be observed in government and aided schools in the state from October 8 to October 18. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took this decision for the smooth conduct of the ongoing caste survey in the state. During this period, educational institutions will remain closed, and teachers have been instructed to assist in administrative tasks.
This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025. According to the almanac, the Kartik Amavasya tithi will begin on the afternoon of October 20 and continue until the evening of October 21. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja will be during the 'Pradosh Kaal' on the evening of October 20, when diyas will be lit and prayers will be offered across the country.
Like every year, children and teachers were eagerly awaiting the Diwali holidays. This festive season not only brings a break from studies but also offers an opportunity to spend time with family and travel or return home. This time is not just about celebration but also symbolises mental rejuvenation.
In most schools across the state, diya decoration, rangoli competitions, essay writing, and cultural programs were organised before the holidays. Children conveyed the message of "Clean Diwali, Green Diwali." Many schools also discussed the ill effects of firecrackers, making students aware of environmental issues.
Mamta Verma, a resident of Lucknow, whose two children study in classes 6 and 9, says, "Long holidays are a matter of joy for children. This time gives them a chance to connect with family and get relief from the pressure of studies. We are planning to take the children to Ayodhya this time."
