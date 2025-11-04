SECL Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Assistant Foreman Vacancies Announced, Apply if You Hold This Degree

SECL: A great opportunity for young people to get a job has emerged. South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has issued a notification for recruitment to 543 posts of Assistant Foreman. The application process for interested and eligible candidates started on October 16, 2025. The last date to submit applications has been set as November 9, 2025. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website www.secl-cil.in.
For the trainee posts in Assistant Foreman (Electrical), T&S Grade-C, candidates must possess a minimum 3-year diploma in Electrical Engineering or a degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from an AICTE-recognised institution. For non-trainee posts, candidates who hold a valid supervisor certificate to work as an Electrical Supervisor in mines (including mining areas) as per the Indian Electricity Rules are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before submitting their application.
Candidates will be selected through a written examination. The exam will be of a total of 100 marks, comprising MCQ questions. The question paper will be divided into three parts: Mental Ability and Quantitative Ability, Logical and Reasoning Skills, and General Awareness, information related to CIL/SECL, and subject-specific knowledge.
To apply, candidates should first visit the official website of SECL, www.secl-cil.in.
On the homepage of the website, go to the “Recruitment” section and click on the application link.
New candidates will need to register first.
After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
Submit the form after verifying all the details.
Take a printout of the application and keep it safe.
