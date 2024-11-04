Separate Toilets For Girls: Three States Have Achieved 100% Target

The central government has also stated that Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry have achieved 100% target. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has separate toilets for girls in 98.8% of schools. Similarly, West Bengal has achieved 99.9%, Punjab 99.5%, and Bihar 98.5%. Rajasthan has achieved 98% of the target.
Social Activist Filed a PIL Congress leader and social activist Jaya Thakur had filed a PIL, demanding that the central and state governments provide free sanitary pads to girls from class 6 to 12, along with separate toilets for girls in all government, government-aided, and residential schools. The Supreme Court had sought a response from the central government in this regard.
2.5 Lakh Toilets Constructed for Girls According to the central government, 2.5 lakh toilets for boys and 2.9 lakh toilets for girls have been constructed in government-aided schools. On July 8, the central government informed the Supreme Court that it was preparing a national policy to provide sanitary pads to school-going girls. The preparation is in its final stage.