Separate Toilets For Girls: Three States Have Achieved 100% Target

Separate Toilets For Girls: According to the central government, in government-aided schools, 2.5 lakh toilets for boys and 2.9 lakh toilets for girls have been constructed.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 05:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Separate Toilet For Girls
Important information related to school education and facilities has come to light. In a petition filed in the Supreme Court, the central government has submitted an affidavit stating that more than 97.5% of schools in the country, including government, government-aided, and private schools, have separate toilets for girls. Notably, the lack of separate toilets for girls in higher classes was a major reason for them to drop out of school.
The central government has also stated that Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry have achieved 100% target. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has separate toilets for girls in 98.8% of schools. Similarly, West Bengal has achieved 99.9%, Punjab 99.5%, and Bihar 98.5%. Rajasthan has achieved 98% of the target.

Social Activist Filed a PIL

Congress leader and social activist Jaya Thakur had filed a PIL, demanding that the central and state governments provide free sanitary pads to girls from class 6 to 12, along with separate toilets for girls in all government, government-aided, and residential schools. The Supreme Court had sought a response from the central government in this regard.

2.5 Lakh Toilets Constructed for Girls

According to the central government, 2.5 lakh toilets for boys and 2.9 lakh toilets for girls have been constructed in government-aided schools. On July 8, the central government informed the Supreme Court that it was preparing a national policy to provide sanitary pads to school-going girls. The preparation is in its final stage.

