Separate Toilets For Girls: Three States Have Achieved 100% Target

The central government has also stated that Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry have achieved 100% target. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has separate toilets for girls in 98.8% of schools. Similarly, West Bengal has achieved 99.9%, Punjab 99.5%, and Bihar 98.5%. Rajasthan has achieved 98% of the target.

Social Activist Filed a PIL Congress leader and social activist Jaya Thakur had filed a PIL, demanding that the central and state governments provide free sanitary pads to girls from class 6 to 12, along with separate toilets for girls in all government, government-aided, and residential schools. The Supreme Court had sought a response from the central government in this regard.