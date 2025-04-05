scriptSeveral Bihar Engineering Colleges to Launch M.Tech Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
Several Bihar Engineering Colleges to Launch M.Tech Courses

The introduction of the M.Tech course will reduce the need for B.Tech graduates to seek higher education in other states.

PatnaApr 05, 2025 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Engineering College In Bihar: Great news for engineering students in Bihar! The Bihar government is set to launch M.Tech (PG) courses in approximately six engineering colleges across the state this year. According to media reports, the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education has accelerated preparations for this initiative. Currently, M.Tech courses are offered in only 10 out of the state’s 38 government engineering colleges. A phased plan is in place to introduce PG courses in the remaining colleges.

Engineering: Preparations to improve the system

The introduction of M.Tech courses will reduce the need for B.Tech graduates to seek higher education in other states. Currently, around 11,000 to 12,000 students enrol in the state’s engineering colleges each year, with approximately 80-85% completing their B.Tech degrees. According to experts, about 30% of these students pursue M.Tech studies outside Bihar. The department has instructed all engineering colleges to apply for AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) accreditation for PG courses. Simultaneously, arrangements are being made for faculty appointments and necessary infrastructure.

M.Tech Course: M.Tech courses are currently being offered at these colleges

  • Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT)
  • Bhagalpur College of Engineering (BCE)
  • Chandi Engineering College, Nawada (NCE)
  • Engineering colleges in Darbhanga, Gaya, Katihar, Vaishali, West Champaran, Supaul and Araria.

M.Tech: Course to commence this session

According to the Minister of Science and Technology Education, Sumit Kumar Singh, the aim is to launch M.Tech courses in half a dozen colleges from this academic session. This system will be implemented in all colleges in the future. Complete preparations are underway for this.

