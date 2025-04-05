Several Bihar Engineering Colleges to Launch M.Tech Courses

Engineering: Preparations to improve the system The introduction of M.Tech courses will reduce the need for B.Tech graduates to seek higher education in other states. Currently, around 11,000 to 12,000 students enrol in the state’s engineering colleges each year, with approximately 80-85% completing their B.Tech degrees. According to experts, about 30% of these students pursue M.Tech studies outside Bihar. The department has instructed all engineering colleges to apply for AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) accreditation for PG courses. Simultaneously, arrangements are being made for faculty appointments and necessary infrastructure.

M.Tech Course: M.Tech courses are currently being offered at these colleges Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT)

Bhagalpur College of Engineering (BCE)

Chandi Engineering College, Nawada (NCE)

Engineering colleges in Darbhanga, Gaya, Katihar, Vaishali, West Champaran, Supaul and Araria. M.Tech: Course to commence this session According to the Minister of Science and Technology Education, Sumit Kumar Singh, the aim is to launch M.Tech courses in half a dozen colleges from this academic session. This system will be implemented in all colleges in the future. Complete preparations are underway for this.