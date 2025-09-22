Skill-Based Subjects Added to Class 11 and 12 Curricula: Education Minister

Skill-Based Education: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a significant announcement. Students in classes 11 and 12 will now have the option to study skill-based subjects in addition to the traditional Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The government is implementing this change under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020).
The Education Minister explained that education is no longer limited to degrees and certificates. Equipping children with skills and competencies is equally crucial. PM Modi has also repeatedly emphasized the need for not just degree holders, but also capable and skilled students. Skilled students are vital for the nation's progress.
The Minister stated that while skill-based education was previously optional, it will now be integrated into the school curriculum. Efforts are underway to introduce skill education as early as class 6.
Until now, classes 11 and 12 focused solely on Science, Commerce, and Arts. However, students will now have access to new skill-based subjects such as coding and computer languages, drone technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), mathematics, and other languages. The Education Minister highlighted that this is a new era, requiring students to acquire skills that prepare them for future challenges.
Pradhan met with students at the SouthPath Summit 2025 held at IIT Madras, Chennai. He noted that IIT is now providing opportunities to talented individuals from diverse fields, including sports and music. Under the initiative "IITM for All," students from Tamil Nadu government schools are gaining admission to IIT, enrolling in IIT Madras' online BS Data Science course.
Pradhan mentioned that India now boasts over 1.75 lakh startups, and students are transitioning from job seekers to job creators. He also stressed the importance of languages, suggesting that while learning Hebrew, Mandarin, or English can connect one to the world, he personally wishes to learn Tamil, describing Tamil Nadu as a vibrant and thoughtful society.
The New Education Policy aims not only to reform education but also to build a developed India by 2047. In the coming years, skills will gradually gain prominence in education, from schools to colleges.