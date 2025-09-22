Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Skill-Based Subjects Added to Class 11 and 12 Curricula: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that skill-based subjects will be added to classes 11 and 12 under NEP 2020.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Data Of Indian Students
Skill Based Education (Photo- AI)

Skill-Based Education: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a significant announcement. Students in classes 11 and 12 will now have the option to study skill-based subjects in addition to the traditional Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The government is implementing this change under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

The Education Minister explained that education is no longer limited to degrees and certificates. Equipping children with skills and competencies is equally crucial. PM Modi has also repeatedly emphasized the need for not just degree holders, but also capable and skilled students. Skilled students are vital for the nation's progress.

Skills: No Longer Optional, But Essential

The Minister stated that while skill-based education was previously optional, it will now be integrated into the school curriculum. Efforts are underway to introduce skill education as early as class 6.

Changes to the Class 11-12 Pattern

Until now, classes 11 and 12 focused solely on Science, Commerce, and Arts. However, students will now have access to new skill-based subjects such as coding and computer languages, drone technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), mathematics, and other languages. The Education Minister highlighted that this is a new era, requiring students to acquire skills that prepare them for future challenges.

Meeting with Students at IIT Madras

Pradhan met with students at the SouthPath Summit 2025 held at IIT Madras, Chennai. He noted that IIT is now providing opportunities to talented individuals from diverse fields, including sports and music. Under the initiative "IITM for All," students from Tamil Nadu government schools are gaining admission to IIT, enrolling in IIT Madras' online BS Data Science course.

Emphasis on Startups and Language

Pradhan mentioned that India now boasts over 1.75 lakh startups, and students are transitioning from job seekers to job creators. He also stressed the importance of languages, suggesting that while learning Hebrew, Mandarin, or English can connect one to the world, he personally wishes to learn Tamil, describing Tamil Nadu as a vibrant and thoughtful society.

Vision 2047

The New Education Policy aims not only to reform education but also to build a developed India by 2047. In the coming years, skills will gradually gain prominence in education, from schools to colleges.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education

Education News

school education

Updated on:

22 Sept 2025 01:51 pm

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 01:50 pm

English News / Education News / Skill-Based Subjects Added to Class 11 and 12 Curricula: Education Minister
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.