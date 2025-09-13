Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Cancelled at Multiple Centres Amidst Technical Glitches and Disruptions

A major development has emerged concerning the SSC CGL examination. Due to technical glitches and irregularities at several examination centres, the exams have been cancelled. The cancellation has caused widespread discontent among lakhs of aspirants.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

(Image Source: Gemini AI)

SSC CGL Exam Cancellation: The Tier-I of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL) 2025 exam, scheduled for 12 September, was cancelled at several centres. According to reports, the exam had to be cancelled at centres in Delhi, Gurugram, and Jammu due to technical and administrative issues. The commission clarified that affected candidates will be given a new exam date. However, this incident has led to widespread student outrage.

SSC Chairman’s Clarification

SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan clarified that the exam was successfully conducted at 227 centres. However, the exam was disrupted at 12 centres due to certain problems. He explained that the commission had to shut down those centres due to outdated equipment and last-minute technical glitches. He also assured that new centres in Delhi-NCR, especially concerning the MM centre in Gurugram, will be allocated within 10 days.

SSC CGL Exam Cancelled in Gurugram Centre

At MM Public School in Sector 4, Gurugram, chaos erupted on Friday morning after the exam was cancelled. Candidates arriving at the school were informed that their exam had been cancelled. According to officials, disappointed candidates attempted to break down the school gates. With the growing unrest, a police team arrived on the scene to quell the angry crowd protesting the alleged mismanagement of the exam process.

Exam Will Be Held Again On This Date

Besides Gurugram, the official notification confirmed that exams were cancelled at Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School in Delhi due to administrative reasons. The exams for candidates at these centres have been rescheduled for 24, 25, and 26 September 2025. In Jammu, the exam at Digital Computer Education was disrupted due to technical glitches. The rescheduled date for these candidates is 26 September 2025.

