SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Cards Released for September Exams

SSC CGL Exam Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 is scheduled to commence on 12 September. Two days prior to the examination, the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL examination will be conducted from 12 September to 26 September 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting ssc.gov.in and filling in all the required details.
The SSC has released the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is a crucial document and is mandatory for candidates to carry as identification at the examination centre. The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will contain information such as name, roll number, registration number, photograph, examination date, shift timings, and other details. You can download your admit card for the SSC CGL 2025 examination using the process outlined below.