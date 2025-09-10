SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Cards Released for September Exams

The SSC has released the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is a crucial document and is mandatory for candidates to carry as identification at the examination centre. The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will contain information such as name, roll number, registration number, photograph, examination date, shift timings, and other details. You can download your admit card for the SSC CGL 2025 examination using the process outlined below.