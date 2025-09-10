Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Cards Released for September Exams

The SSC CGL examinations are scheduled to commence on 12 September. Admit cards have been released two days prior to the examination. You can download your admit card by visiting ssc.gov.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025, SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 hall ticket, SSC CGL Prelims admit card download, How to download SSC CGL admit card, SSC CGL 2025 admit card link,
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 (Image: AI)

SSC CGL Exam Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 is scheduled to commence on 12 September. Two days prior to the examination, the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL examination will be conducted from 12 September to 26 September 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting ssc.gov.in and filling in all the required details.

Information Contained in the SSC CGL Admit Card

The SSC has released the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is a crucial document and is mandatory for candidates to carry as identification at the examination centre. The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will contain information such as name, roll number, registration number, photograph, examination date, shift timings, and other details. You can download your admit card for the SSC CGL 2025 examination using the process outlined below.

How to Download

  • Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the Admit Card link on the homepage.
  • Click on the link for Tier-1 admit cards.
  • Fill in all your personal details.
  • Your SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print your admit card.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 02:46 pm

English News / Education News / SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Cards Released for September Exams
