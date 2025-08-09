SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Postponed: New Dates Announced

SSC CGL Postponed: Big news has emerged regarding the SSC CGL 2025 exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam. Candidates were waiting for the admit cards to be released, but the exam has now been postponed. The commission will announce the new exam date in due course.
The SSC CGL 2025 exam was scheduled to be held between 13 August and 30 August. However, due to technical glitches, including server crashes, login failures, and failure to load questions, the decision has been taken to postpone the exam. It is anticipated that the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam may be held in the first week of September.
The Staff Selection Commission issued a notice stating that the CGL Tier 1 exam is being postponed due to technical glitches. These problems also occurred during the previous exam, the Selection Post (Phase XIII) exam, raising concerns about the exam's integrity. Therefore, to rectify these issues, the exam has been postponed and will be held on a later date.
The decision to postpone the exam was taken due to the commission's shift to a new model for computer-based examinations (CBE). This new model was recently used for the Selection Post Phase-13 exam. For the first time, an Aadhaar-based authentication system was implemented for both candidates and staff. This change was made following a Supreme Court directive.