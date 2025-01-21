SSC CGL Typing Test Rescheduled

SSC CGL Typing Test: Admit Cards to be Released on This Date The exam is scheduled for 1:00 PM. Admit cards are expected to be released by 27 January 2025. The commission has advised all concerned candidates to regularly visit the official SSC website and check for updates.

SSC CGL Typing Test: Applications Invited in July The online application process for Tier 1 of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam was conducted from 24 June to 27 July 2024. This stage of the exam was held between 9 and 26 September 2024. After the exam, provisional answer keys were released, and candidates were allowed to raise objections. After examining the candidates’ objections, the commission released the Tier 1 results on 5 December 2024. Selected candidates were allowed to appear for Tier 2, which was held on 18, 19 and 20 January 2025. However, due to technical glitches in the second shift on 18 January, this exam will now be held again on 31 January 2025.