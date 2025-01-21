scriptSSC CGL Typing Test Rescheduled | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC CGL Typing Test Rescheduled

New DelhiJan 21, 2025 / 04:43 pm

Patrika Desk

SSC CGL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cancelled the second shift of the SSC CGL Typing Test, originally scheduled for 18 January 2025. A new date for the exam has been announced; the cancelled exam will now be held on 31 January 2025. According to the official notice from the commission, technical issues arose during the CGL Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) held in the second shift on 18 January 2025. Due to these problems, the decision was made to reschedule the exam. Candidates who are to appear for this exam can visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, for more information.

SSC CGL Typing Test: Admit Cards to be Released on This Date

The exam is scheduled for 1:00 PM. Admit cards are expected to be released by 27 January 2025. The commission has advised all concerned candidates to regularly visit the official SSC website and check for updates.

SSC CGL Typing Test: Applications Invited in July

The online application process for Tier 1 of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam was conducted from 24 June to 27 July 2024. This stage of the exam was held between 9 and 26 September 2024. After the exam, provisional answer keys were released, and candidates were allowed to raise objections. After examining the candidates’ objections, the commission released the Tier 1 results on 5 December 2024. Selected candidates were allowed to appear for Tier 2, which was held on 18, 19 and 20 January 2025. However, due to technical glitches in the second shift on 18 January, this exam will now be held again on 31 January 2025.

