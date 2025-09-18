SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card: Over 3 Million Candidates Await Tier 1 Exam Date and Download Details

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2025, scheduled for 8 September to 18 September 2025, has not been conducted as planned. Millions of candidates are now awaiting updates from the commission regarding the new exam dates and admit cards. The commission has not yet released any official notification regarding the postponement. It is believed that information will be provided after the completion of the CGL examination.
This year, the SSC CHSL recruitment aims to fill 3,131 posts across various central government offices and departments, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Approximately 30.69 lakh (3,069,000) candidates applied from across the country.
Candidates can easily download their admit cards once released.
The Tier-1 exam will be based on objective-type multiple-choice questions. Questions will be asked from four subjects:
|Year
|Number of Posts
|Number of Applicants
|2025
|3,131
|30.69 Lakh (3,069,000)
|2024
|3,712
|34.55 Lakh (3,455,000)
|2023
|1,762
|32.17 Lakh (3,217,000)
|2022
|4,522
|32.35 Lakh (3,235,000)
|2021
|6,013
|38.05 Lakh (3,805,000)
|2020
|4,726
|38.98 Lakh (3,898,000)
Interestingly, 2025 recorded the lowest number of applications in the last six years.