SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card: Over 3 Million Candidates Await Tier 1 Exam Date and Download Details

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2025, scheduled for 8 September to 18 September 2025, has not been conducted as planned. Millions of candidates are now awaiting updates from the commission regarding the new exam dates and admit cards. The commission has not yet released any official notification regarding the postponement. It is believed that information will be provided after the completion of the CGL examination.