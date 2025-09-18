Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card: Over 3 Million Candidates Await Tier 1 Exam Date and Download Details

Over 3 million candidates await the admit cards and the new exam date. Learn about the download process and exam pattern.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 (Image: Freepik)

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2025, scheduled for 8 September to 18 September 2025, has not been conducted as planned. Millions of candidates are now awaiting updates from the commission regarding the new exam dates and admit cards. The commission has not yet released any official notification regarding the postponement. It is believed that information will be provided after the completion of the CGL examination.

Over 3 Million Candidates Applied

This year, the SSC CHSL recruitment aims to fill 3,131 posts across various central government offices and departments, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Approximately 30.69 lakh (3,069,000) candidates applied from across the country.

How to Download the Admit Card 2025

Candidates can easily download their admit cards once released.

  • First, visit the official website: ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the Admit Card section on the homepage.
  • Select your regional SSC website.
  • Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth or password.
  • After submitting, the admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it.

Exam Pattern

The Tier-1 exam will be based on objective-type multiple-choice questions. Questions will be asked from four subjects:

  • English Language (Basic Knowledge)
  • General Intelligence
  • Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic)
  • General Awareness
  • There will be 25 questions from each subject, totaling 100 questions.
  • The exam duration will be 60 minutes.
  • Divyang (differently-abled) candidates will be given 80 minutes.
  • Candidates who achieve the prescribed cut-off marks in Tier-1 will be eligible for the Tier-2 exam.

Previous Years' Vacancies and Applications










































YearNumber of PostsNumber of Applicants
20253,13130.69 Lakh (3,069,000)
20243,71234.55 Lakh (3,455,000)
20231,76232.17 Lakh (3,217,000)
20224,52232.35 Lakh (3,235,000)
20216,01338.05 Lakh (3,805,000)
20204,72638.98 Lakh (3,898,000)

Interestingly, 2025 recorded the lowest number of applications in the last six years.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 01:01 pm

English News / Education News / SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card: Over 3 Million Candidates Await Tier 1 Exam Date and Download Details
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.