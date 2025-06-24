scriptSSC CHSL 2025 Notification Released: 3131 Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Released: 3131 Vacancies Announced

The SSC CHSL Notification 2025 has been released. This year, a total of 3131 vacancies have been announced. Learn about the application dates, eligibility criteria, selection process, and salary details.

Jun 24, 2025 / 11:58 am

Patrika Desk

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2025 on 23 June 2025. This recruitment drive offers a total of 3131 vacancies for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and DEO Grade-A. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Important Dates

The application process for the SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment commenced on 23 June 2025. The last date for submitting applications is 18 July 2025. The last date for online fee payment is 19 July 2025. The commission has also provided an application correction window from 23 July to 24 July 2025. The Tier-1 exam will be conducted between 8 and 18 September 2025. The Tier-2 exam is expected to be held in February or March 2026.

Educational Qualification

The minimum qualification for all posts is a 12th-grade pass. For the DEO Grade-A post, candidates must have passed the 12th grade with Science stream (including Mathematics). Candidates must possess this qualification by 1 January 2026.

Age Limit and Relaxation

Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age for this recruitment. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. That is, the candidate’s date of birth should not be before 2 January 1999 and after 1 January 2008.
As per government regulations, OBC candidates get a relaxation of 3 years and SC/ST candidates get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Salary Details

The salary information for the jobs under SSC CHSL is shared below:
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/JSA – Pay Level-2: ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 per month

Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Pay Level-4: ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 per month

DEO Grade-A – Pay Level-5: ₹29,200 to ₹92,300 per month

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL recruitment will be completed in two tiers.

Tier-I (CBT Exam): This will be an online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions.

Subjects: English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness
Exam Duration: 60 minutes

Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Tier-II: This will have two sessions.

Session-1: Descriptive or objective questions

Session-2: Typing test/Skill test (as per post)

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Candidates can register on the ssc.gov.in website. Uploading a recent photograph, signature, and documents is mandatory during application.

