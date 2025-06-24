SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Released: 3131 Vacancies Announced

Important Dates The application process for the SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment commenced on 23 June 2025. The last date for submitting applications is 18 July 2025. The last date for online fee payment is 19 July 2025. The commission has also provided an application correction window from 23 July to 24 July 2025. The Tier-1 exam will be conducted between 8 and 18 September 2025. The Tier-2 exam is expected to be held in February or March 2026.

Educational Qualification The minimum qualification for all posts is a 12th-grade pass. For the DEO Grade-A post, candidates must have passed the 12th grade with Science stream (including Mathematics). Candidates must possess this qualification by 1 January 2026.

SSC-CHSL-Notification-2025-Pdf Download Age Limit and Relaxation Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age for this recruitment. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. That is, the candidate's date of birth should not be before 2 January 1999 and after 1 January 2008.

As per government regulations, OBC candidates get a relaxation of 3 years and SC/ST candidates get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. Salary Details The salary information for the jobs under SSC CHSL is shared below:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/JSA – Pay Level-2: ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 per month Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Pay Level-4: ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 per month DEO Grade-A – Pay Level-5: ₹29,200 to ₹92,300 per month

Selection Process The SSC CHSL recruitment will be completed in two tiers. Tier-I (CBT Exam): This will be an online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. Subjects: English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness

Exam Duration: 60 minutes Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Tier-II: This will have two sessions. Session-1: Descriptive or objective questions Session-2: Typing test/Skill test (as per post)