SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 25,000 Vacancies for 10th Pass Youth, CISF to Have the Highest Number of Posts

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a job has emerged. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025-26. Through this recruitment, appointments will be made in CAPF, Assam Rifles, and Secretariat Security Force (SSF). The application process has started from December 1, 2025, and candidates can fill the online form until 11 PM on December 31, 2025. The last date for depositing the application fee has been set as January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, an opportunity for correction in the application will be available from January 8 to January 10, 2026. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) is expected to be held between February and April 2026.
This time, recruitment will be done for a total of 25,487 vacancies. Out of these, 23,467 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2,020 posts for female candidates. The highest number of posts are in CISF, with 14,595 vacancies available. In addition, there are 5,490 posts in CRPF, 1,706 in Assam Rifles, 1,293 in ITBP, 1,764 in SSB, 616 in BSF, and 23 posts in SSF. Ten percent of the total vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen. Except for SSF, vacancies in all other forces will be allocated based on states and union territories.
Regarding the educational qualification for this recruitment, the candidate must be a citizen of India and must have passed the 10th class by January 1, 2026. The age limit has been set between 18 and 23 years, and candidates should be born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2008. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories, SC, ST, OBC, and other eligible categories as per government rules.
The selection process will be completed in several stages, including a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification. A total of 80 questions will be asked in the CBE, with two marks awarded for each correct answer and a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. This examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 under Pay Level-3. Along with this, they will also be provided with accommodation, medical facilities, ration, allowances, and other benefits.
