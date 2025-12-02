SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 25,000 Vacancies for 10th Pass Youth, CISF to Have the Highest Number of Posts

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a job has emerged. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025-26. Through this recruitment, appointments will be made in CAPF, Assam Rifles, and Secretariat Security Force (SSF). The application process has started from December 1, 2025, and candidates can fill the online form until 11 PM on December 31, 2025. The last date for depositing the application fee has been set as January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, an opportunity for correction in the application will be available from January 8 to January 10, 2026. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) is expected to be held between February and April 2026.