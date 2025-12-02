SSC CPO 2025: Final Slot Selection Window Open Till December 4

SSC CPO Slot Selection 2025 (Image: Freepik)
SSC CPO Slot Selection 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has given candidates a final chance to choose their preferred slot for the Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2025. The SSC CPO 2025 slot selection window will now remain open until 4th December at 11 AM. Candidates can select their preferred city by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
According to the commission, this facility is only for those candidates who did not utilise the self-slotting window available until 21st November. Such candidates can now log in again and choose their preferred city through the feedback module. The official notification states that the city allotment for candidates will be done on a best effort basis.
The Commission has also clarified that if candidates do not choose a slot this time –
Meanwhile, the SSC CPO 2025 city slip has been released for those who have already selected their slots.
The SSC CPO 2025 examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode from 9th to 12th December 2025. This recruitment is being carried out for a total of 5308 posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs.
The selection process comprises a total of four stages.
As per the recently released data by SSC, a total of 7,948 vacancies have been announced across various states and union territories. This includes the following posts:
These vacancies are provisional and may increase or decrease based on departmental updates. This update is crucial for all candidates preparing for the SSC CPO or MTS examination. Please choose your exam slot on time to avoid any issues with your admit card and exam-related facilities. Candidates should immediately complete the process by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in.
