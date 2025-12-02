Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

SSC CPO 2025: Final Slot Selection Window Open Till December 4

The SSC CPO 2025 slot selection window will remain open until December 4. Candidates can choose their preferred slot for the Delhi Police Examination 2025 by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

SSC CPO Slot Selection 2025

SSC CPO Slot Selection 2025 (Image: Freepik)

SSC CPO Slot Selection 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has given candidates a final chance to choose their preferred slot for the Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2025. The SSC CPO 2025 slot selection window will now remain open until 4th December at 11 AM. Candidates can select their preferred city by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Who will get a chance for SSC CPO Slot Selection?

According to the commission, this facility is only for those candidates who did not utilise the self-slotting window available until 21st November. Such candidates can now log in again and choose their preferred city through the feedback module. The official notification states that the city allotment for candidates will be done on a best effort basis.

The Commission has also clarified that if candidates do not choose a slot this time –

  • They will not be allowed to appear for the Computer Based Examination (CBT).
  • Furthermore, their admit cards will not be issued.

Meanwhile, the SSC CPO 2025 city slip has been released for those who have already selected their slots.

When will the exam be held?

The SSC CPO 2025 examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode from 9th to 12th December 2025. This recruitment is being carried out for a total of 5308 posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs.

The selection process comprises a total of four stages.

  • Paper 1 (CBT)
  • Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Paper 2
  • Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

SSC Releases Vacancy Update

As per the recently released data by SSC, a total of 7,948 vacancies have been announced across various states and union territories. This includes the following posts:

  • MTS (18-25 years): 6,078 posts
  • MTS (18-27 years): 732 posts
  • Havaldar (CBIC & CBN): 1,138 posts

These vacancies are provisional and may increase or decrease based on departmental updates. This update is crucial for all candidates preparing for the SSC CPO or MTS examination. Please choose your exam slot on time to avoid any issues with your admit card and exam-related facilities. Candidates should immediately complete the process by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in.

SSC CPO 2025: Final Slot Selection Window Open Till December 4

