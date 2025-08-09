SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared: 22,269 Candidates Shortlisted for Medical Test

SSC CPO Result 2024: An update has emerged regarding the SSC CPO exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the SSC CPO Tier 2 exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. This exam is for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF, and CISF. The SSC CPO Exam was conducted on 8 March 2025. The results have now been released.
A total of 22,269 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical test. This includes 20,380 men and 1,889 women. Candidates who achieved the minimum cut-off in the SSC Paper 2 have been selected. Selected candidates will be called for document verification and medical tests.
To view the result, first visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2024 option.
A PDF will then open.
Search for your name or roll number in this PDF.
You can also save this result for future reference.
Paper-1 (CBT)
PET/PST (Physical Test)
Paper-2 (CBT)
Medical Examination (DV/DME)