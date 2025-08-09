9 August 2025,

Saturday

Education News

SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared: 22,269 Candidates Shortlisted for Medical Test

SSC CPO Result 2024 Tier 2: A total of 22,269 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical test in this examination. This includes 20,380 men and 1,889 women.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

SSC CPO Result 2024
SSC CPO Result 2024 Released(Image-Freepik)

SSC CPO Result 2024: An update has emerged regarding the SSC CPO exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the SSC CPO Tier 2 exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. This exam is for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF, and CISF. The SSC CPO Exam was conducted on 8 March 2025. The results have now been released.

SSC CPO Result 2024 Tier 2: Number of Successful Candidates

A total of 22,269 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical test. This includes 20,380 men and 1,889 women. Candidates who achieved the minimum cut-off in the SSC Paper 2 have been selected. Selected candidates will be called for document verification and medical tests.

SSC CPO Result 2024: How to Check the Result

To view the result, first visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2024 option.
A PDF will then open.
Search for your name or roll number in this PDF.
You can also save this result for future reference.

SSC CPO Exam: Selection Process in Four Stages

Paper-1 (CBT)

PET/PST (Physical Test)

Paper-2 (CBT)

Medical Examination (DV/DME)

Education News

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 10:02 am

