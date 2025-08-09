SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared: 22,269 Candidates Shortlisted for Medical Test

SSC CPO Result 2024: An update has emerged regarding the SSC CPO exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the SSC CPO Tier 2 exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. This exam is for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF, and CISF. The SSC CPO Exam was conducted on 8 March 2025. The results have now been released.