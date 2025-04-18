SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Revised Calendar Soon

Several Exam Notifications Yet to be Released Previously, the commission released the calendar for recruitment examinations in 2025-26 in December 2024. This included dates for notifications of several recruitments, including Delhi Police Constable recruitment, CGL, CHSL, Delhi Police CAPF SI recruitment, MTS Havildar recruitment, SSC GD Constable recruitment, Stenographer recruitment, and Translator recruitment. According to this calendar, the advertisement for the Selection Post Examination Phase-XIII 2025 was to be released on 16 April 2025, but it has not yet been released.

Which Government Job Recruitment Exams Will be Held This Year? The calendar will be released for Delhi Police Constable Executive recruitment, SSC GD Constable recruitment 2025, CGL recruitment 2025, MTS Havildar recruitment 2025, CHSL (10+2) level, Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female, Delhi Police examination, 2025 for Constable (Driver), Delhi Police examination for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment, and Delhi Police examination for Head Constable recruitment.

Recruitment Likely According to December 2024 Calendar – The advertisement for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2025 will be released on 11 November 2025. The exam will be held in March or April. – The notification for CGL recruitment 2025 will be released on 22 April, and the Tier-1 exam will be held in June/July 2025.

– The notification for MTS Havildar recruitment 2025 will be released on 26 June. The exam will be held in September/October 2025. – The advertisement for CHSL (10+2) level will be released on 27 May. The exam is likely to be held in July/August 2025.

– The advertisement for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female will be released on 02 September 2025. – Delhi Police examination, 2025 for Constable (Driver) Male on 19 September 2025. – The recruitment advertisement for Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police examination will be released on 7 October 2025 (Tuesday).

– The advertisement for Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in the Delhi Police examination will be released on 14 October 2025.