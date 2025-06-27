scriptSSC GD Constable Answer Key and Scorecard Released | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC GD Constable Answer Key and Scorecard Released

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,690 General Duty (GD) Constable positions.

BharatJun 27, 2025 / 12:38 pm

Patrika Desk

SSC: A significant update has been released regarding the SSC GD Constable Exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key, scorecards, and response sheets for the GD Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards and other documents from the SSC’s new official website, ssc.gov.in. To view their scores, candidates will need to log in using their registered ID and password. The SSC has clarified that the final answer key, question papers, and scorecards will only be available on the website until 10 July 2025. Therefore, all candidates are advised to download their data in time, as this facility will be discontinued after the stipulated time.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Key Information Regarding the Exam and Result

The online examination for SSC GD Constable was conducted between 4 February and 25 February 2025. Following this, on 4 March, the commission released the provisional answer key. The exam result was published on 17 June 2025. Candidates who were successful in the result will now be called for the next stage, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). These physical tests will determine which candidates will secure a place in the final selection list.

SSC GD Vacancy: Number of Positions to be Filled

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53,690 General Duty (GD) Constable positions are to be filled. The highest number of vacancies are in the CISF (16,571 posts), followed by BSF with 16,371 and CRPF with 14,359 posts. Vacancies in other forces are as follows. Of these positions, 5,370 seats are reserved for female candidates, while the remaining 48,320 positions are designated for male candidates.
ITBP: 3,468 posts
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,865 posts
SSB: 902 posts
SSF: 132 posts
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts

