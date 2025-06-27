SSC GD Constable Answer Key and Scorecard Released

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Key Information Regarding the Exam and Result The online examination for SSC GD Constable was conducted between 4 February and 25 February 2025. Following this, on 4 March, the commission released the provisional answer key. The exam result was published on 17 June 2025. Candidates who were successful in the result will now be called for the next stage, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). These physical tests will determine which candidates will secure a place in the final selection list.

SSC GD Vacancy: Number of Positions to be Filled Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53,690 General Duty (GD) Constable positions are to be filled. The highest number of vacancies are in the CISF (16,571 posts), followed by BSF with 16,371 and CRPF with 14,359 posts. Vacancies in other forces are as follows. Of these positions, 5,370 seats are reserved for female candidates, while the remaining 48,320 positions are designated for male candidates.

ITBP: 3,468 posts

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,865 posts

SSB: 902 posts

SSF: 132 posts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts