Education News

SSC HSC Board Exam Dates Announced: 10th, 12th Board Exams to Begin February 10, Check Schedule

The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has given a big update regarding the dates of the 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) board examinations. This year, the 10th and 12th board examinations will be held two weeks earlier.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Image: AI

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Amidst the heated election atmosphere in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the dates for the HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) board examinations.

10th-12th Board Exam Dates

According to the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE), the 12th-grade examinations will be conducted from February 10, 2026, to March 18, 2026, while the 10th-grade examinations will be held from February 20, 2026, to March 18, 2026. This year, the board examinations will be held two weeks earlier to provide students with ample time for the subsequent admission process.

The SSC and HSC board examinations will be conducted under the supervision of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Pune) across the state's nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Practical and Oral Exam Dates Also Declared

Practical, oral, and internal assessment examinations for the 12th grade will take place between January 23 and February 9, 2026. For the 10th grade, practical and internal assessment examinations will be conducted between February 2 and February 18, 2026.

The MSBSHSE has clarified that these dates have been released in advance for academic planning, aiming to reduce the mental pressure of examinations on students and provide them with sufficient time for preparation. The final detailed subject-wise timetable will be released soon on the Maharashtra State Board's website.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 11:58 am

English News / Education News / SSC HSC Board Exam Dates Announced: 10th, 12th Board Exams to Begin February 10, Check Schedule

