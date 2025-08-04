4 August 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window Opens Today

Candidates can only make changes to limited information. This includes the candidate's name, parents' names...

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window: Good news for young people preparing for the SSC MTS exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the correction window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment exam 2025 today, 4 August. Candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms until 6 August 2025. The correction window was initially scheduled from 29 July to 31 July, but the dates have been extended. To make changes, candidates must log in to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, using their application number and password.

Changeable Information

Candidates can only make changes to specific information, including: candidate's name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, and class 10 roll number.

Correction Fee

The commission has allowed two opportunities for application form corrections. The fee for the first correction is ₹200, while the fee for the second correction is ₹500. Candidates should note that more than two corrections are not permitted.

Number of Posts and Exam Pattern

A total of 1089 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include Group-C posts such as peon, gardener, watchman, Jamadar, and gatekeeper in various central government departments, along with Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN. The computer-based exam will be conducted between 20 September and 24 October 2025. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held in two sessions (Session-I and Session-II). Attendance in both sessions is mandatory. Questions will be asked on subjects such as Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 01:23 pm

English News / Education News / SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window Opens Today
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.