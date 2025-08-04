SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window Opens Today

SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window: Good news for young people preparing for the SSC MTS exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the correction window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment exam 2025 today, 4 August. Candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms until 6 August 2025. The correction window was initially scheduled from 29 July to 31 July, but the dates have been extended. To make changes, candidates must log in to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, using their application number and password.
Candidates can only make changes to specific information, including: candidate's name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, and class 10 roll number.
The commission has allowed two opportunities for application form corrections. The fee for the first correction is ₹200, while the fee for the second correction is ₹500. Candidates should note that more than two corrections are not permitted.
A total of 1089 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include Group-C posts such as peon, gardener, watchman, Jamadar, and gatekeeper in various central government departments, along with Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN. The computer-based exam will be conducted between 20 September and 24 October 2025. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held in two sessions (Session-I and Session-II). Attendance in both sessions is mandatory. Questions will be asked on subjects such as Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.