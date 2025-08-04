SSC MTS 2025 Correction Window Opens Today

A total of 1089 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include Group-C posts such as peon, gardener, watchman, Jamadar, and gatekeeper in various central government departments, along with Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN. The computer-based exam will be conducted between 20 September and 24 October 2025. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held in two sessions (Session-I and Session-II). Attendance in both sessions is mandatory. Questions will be asked on subjects such as Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.