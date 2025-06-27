SSC MTS 2025 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Other Details

SSC MTS Notification 2025: Important Dates Application Start Date: 26 June 2025

Application Closing Date: 24 July 2025 (11 PM)

Fee Payment Deadline: 25 July 2025 (11 PM)

Application Correction Dates: 29 July to 31 July 2025 (11 PM)

Tentative Computer Based Exam Dates: 20 September to 24 October 2025

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025: Total Vacancies The number of vacancies for MTS positions has not yet been announced. The SSC has clarified that this information will be released after receiving vacancy details from the respective departments. However, a total of 1075 vacancies have been announced for the Havaldar post.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit The minimum qualification for both MTS and Havaldar positions is a pass in Class 10 (Matriculation). The age limit (as on 1 August 2025) is 18-25 years for MTS and 18-27 years for Havaldar. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per regulations. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation.

SSC MTS: Candidate Selection Process MTS Selection will be based on both sessions – Session I and Session II – of the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Only candidates who qualify Session I will be eligible for Session II.

Havaldar Stage 1: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage 3: Physical Standard Test (PST) Physical Standards – Havaldar Post: Male Height: Minimum 157.5 cm

Chest: 81 cm (5 cm expansion required)

Race: 1600 metres – within 15 minutes

Female

Height: Minimum 152 cm

Weight: Minimum 48 kg

Race: 1 km – within 20 minutes