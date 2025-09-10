SSC MTS 2025 Recruitment: Increased Vacancies for MTS Havaldar Posts

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 has seen a significant update. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a substantial increase in the number of vacancies under the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment drive for 2025. The total number of proposed vacancies has been increased from 5464 to 8021. This will allow more candidates to be selected for this recruitment drive.
The number of MTS vacancies has been increased from 4375 to 6810. Similarly, the number of Havaldar positions has been increased from 1089 to 1211. Of the total 6810 MTS positions, 6078 are reserved for candidates aged between 18 and 25 years, while 732 positions are for candidates aged between 18 and 27 years.
|Category
|Number of Positions
|General (UR)
|2859
|Other Backward Class (OBC)
|1486
|Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|596
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|665
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|472
|Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
|554
|Persons with Disabilities (PwD – various categories)
|197
MTS recruitment fills Group-C level positions in various central government departments. These include positions such as peon, watchman, gardener, jamadar, gatekeeper, etc. Havaldar appointments are made in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN). Applications for this recruitment were accepted in June 2025. Candidates will now have better opportunities due to this increase in vacancies.