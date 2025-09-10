Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

SSC MTS 2025 Recruitment: Increased Vacancies for MTS Havaldar Posts

The SSC MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) exam is a recruitment process for Group C level positions in various central government departments. These positions include roles such as peon, watchman, gardener, jamadar (a rank in some government departments), gatekeeper, and others.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025(Image-Freepik)

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 has seen a significant update. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a substantial increase in the number of vacancies under the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment drive for 2025. The total number of proposed vacancies has been increased from 5464 to 8021. This will allow more candidates to be selected for this recruitment drive.

Increase in Vacancies

The number of MTS vacancies has been increased from 4375 to 6810. Similarly, the number of Havaldar positions has been increased from 1089 to 1211. Of the total 6810 MTS positions, 6078 are reserved for candidates aged between 18 and 25 years, while 732 positions are for candidates aged between 18 and 27 years.

Category-wise MTS Vacancies (18–25 years age group)







































CategoryNumber of Positions
General (UR)2859
Other Backward Class (OBC)1486
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)596
Scheduled Caste (SC)665
Scheduled Tribe (ST)472
Ex-Servicemen (ESM)554
Persons with Disabilities (PwD – various categories)197

Positions Filled Through MTS Recruitment

MTS recruitment fills Group-C level positions in various central government departments. These include positions such as peon, watchman, gardener, jamadar, gatekeeper, etc. Havaldar appointments are made in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN). Applications for this recruitment were accepted in June 2025. Candidates will now have better opportunities due to this increase in vacancies.

Education News

