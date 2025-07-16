16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

SSC Selection Post Exam Dates Announced

This examination is being conducted at different levels. Candidates who have applied for only one level of post will have to take only one exam.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

SSC Selection Post Exam
SSC Selection Post Exam(Image-Freepik)

SSC: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Selection Post Recruitment Examination 2025. According to the official notification, the computer-based examination (CBT) will be held between 24 July and 1 August. This examination will fill a total of 2,423 posts across various regions of the country. This recruitment process is for Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C (Non-Technical) positions in ministries, departments, and subordinate offices of the central government.

Examination Categorisation

This examination is divided into three categories based on the candidate's educational qualifications. These examinations will be held for Matriculation level (10th pass), Higher Secondary level (12th pass), Graduation and above. These examinations are being conducted at different levels. Candidates who have applied for only one level of post will have to take only one examination. However, if someone has applied for different qualification levels, they will have to take separate examinations for each level.

Examination Pattern

This computer-based examination will have four sections. Each section will have 25 questions, and a total of 50 marks are allotted for each section. The subjects to be asked in the examination are given below:

General Intelligence
General Knowledge
Mathematics (Basic Arithmetic)
English Language (Basic Comprehension)

0.5 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. If the examination is held in more than one shift, the commission will adopt a normalization process, taking into account the difference in difficulty level. The final merit list and cut-off will be prepared based on these normalized scores.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 01:42 pm

English News / Education News / SSC Selection Post Exam Dates Announced
