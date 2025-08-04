4 August 2025,

Monday

Education News

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released

The SSC Stenographer examination will be held from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released (Image: AI)

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Important updates regarding the SSC Stenographer Exam have been released. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Stenographer Group C and D recruitment exam. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, ssc.gov.in, or via the direct link provided below. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in online.

How to Download

  • To download the SSC Stenographer admit card, visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the admit card option on the home page.
  • Then, log in with your ID and necessary details.
  • After that, click on the admit card option.
  • Your admit card will be displayed.
  • Save and download the admit card.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

When will the SSC Stenographer Exam be held?

The SSC Stenographer exam will be conducted from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 230 Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 Grade ‘D’ positions. Candidates will be appointed to various ministries and departments of the central government. For candidates requiring a scribe, registration of their scribe on the official SSC website was mandatory by 2 August 2025. Only pre-registered scribes will be permitted entry to the examination centre.

