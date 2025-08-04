SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released

The SSC Stenographer exam will be conducted from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 230 Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 Grade ‘D’ positions. Candidates will be appointed to various ministries and departments of the central government. For candidates requiring a scribe, registration of their scribe on the official SSC website was mandatory by 2 August 2025. Only pre-registered scribes will be permitted entry to the examination centre.