SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern and Syllabus
SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment to Group C and D posts. If you are also applying for this recruitment, check the exam pattern, marking scheme, and syllabus.

Jun 09, 2025 / 01:11 pm

Patrika Desk

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for recruitment to Group C and D posts. If you are also applying for this recruitment, start preparing by knowing the exam pattern, marking scheme and syllabus etc. Under this recruitment of SSC, you will have to go through a Computer Based Test and a Skill Based Test.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The CBT exam will have a total of 200 multiple choice questions. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The duration of the exam will be two hours and it will be in both Hindi and English languages. However, the English section will only be in English.
Questions will be asked from these main topics:

  • General Intelligence and Reasoning
  • General Awareness
  • English Language and Comprehension

Selection Process

Under this recruitment of Stenographer, a computer-based test will be conducted first. After succeeding in this test, candidates will be called for a skill test. In the skill test, candidates will be given dictation to transcribe. The dictation speed for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ is 100 words per minute, and for Grade ‘D’ it is 80 words per minute. The time for transcription is fixed according to the language and category, such as 40 minutes in English and 55 minutes in Hindi for Grade ‘C’, while 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi for Grade ‘D’. The skill test is a qualifying exam, i.e., it is necessary to pass it for selection; its marks will not be added.

Exam Syllabus

Talking about the syllabus for the computer-based test, the reasoning section includes topics like analogy, coding-decoding, puzzle, direction-sense, blood relation, verbal and non-verbal reasoning. General Awareness will include questions testing understanding of current affairs, history, geography, Indian Constitution, science and economic perspectives. The English section includes topics like reading comprehension, error spotting, active-passive voice, sentence improvement, phrase replacement, and direct-indirect speech.

