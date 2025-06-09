SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme The CBT exam will have a total of 200 multiple choice questions. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The duration of the exam will be two hours and it will be in both Hindi and English languages. However, the English section will only be in English.

Questions will be asked from these main topics: General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

English Language and Comprehension Selection Process Under this recruitment of Stenographer, a computer-based test will be conducted first. After succeeding in this test, candidates will be called for a skill test. In the skill test, candidates will be given dictation to transcribe. The dictation speed for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ is 100 words per minute, and for Grade ‘D’ it is 80 words per minute. The time for transcription is fixed according to the language and category, such as 40 minutes in English and 55 minutes in Hindi for Grade ‘C’, while 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi for Grade ‘D’. The skill test is a qualifying exam, i.e., it is necessary to pass it for selection; its marks will not be added. Under this recruitment of Stenographer, a computer-based test will be conducted first. After succeeding in this test, candidates will be called for a skill test. In the skill test, candidates will be given dictation to transcribe. The dictation speed for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ is 100 words per minute, and for Grade ‘D’ it is 80 words per minute. The time for transcription is fixed according to the language and category, such as 40 minutes in English and 55 minutes in Hindi for Grade ‘C’, while 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi for Grade ‘D’. The skill test is a qualifying exam, i.e., it is necessary to pass it for selection; its marks will not be added.