SSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced

SSC CGL 2025: Largest Recruitment for Graduate Youth One of the largest SSC recruitments, the CGL exam, offers 14,582 positions this year. These positions are within various ministries, departments, and constitutional bodies of the central government. The exam will fill Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ positions. The application deadline is 4 July 2025, with fee payment due by 5 July 2025.

SSC CHSL 2025: Opportunities for 12th Pass Youth The SSC CHSL 2025 exam offers 3,131 vacancies for positions such as Lower Division Clerk, Data Entry Operator, and others. Applications opened on 23 June 2025 and will close on 18 July 2025. The deadline for online fee payment is 19 July 2025. Further information is available here: The SSC CHSL 2025 exam offers 3,131 vacancies for positions such as Lower Division Clerk, Data Entry Operator, and others. Applications opened on 23 June 2025 and will close on 18 July 2025. The deadline for online fee payment is 19 July 2025. Further information is available here: SSC CHSL

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates For those with a 10th-grade education seeking government jobs, the SSC has announced 1,075 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar positions. The application deadline is 24 July 2025, and the fee payment deadline is 25 July 2025. Candidates can also apply through the mobile app: For those with a 10th-grade education seeking government jobs, the SSC has announced 1,075 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar positions. The application deadline is 24 July 2025, and the fee payment deadline is 25 July 2025. Candidates can also apply through the mobile app: mySSC

SSC JE 2025: Golden Opportunity for Engineering Graduates The SSC JE 2025 recruitment drive offers 1,340 vacancies for candidates in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering. Applications are open from 30 June 2025 to 21 July 2025, with fee payment due by 22 July 2025.

SSC Recruitment 2025: How to Apply First, visit ssc.gov.in. Login or create a new registration. Select your desired recruitment and fill out the application form. Upload necessary documents and make the online payment.

Keep a copy of the submitted form for your records.