scriptSSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced | SSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

SSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced

The Indian central government has announced a bumper recruitment drive under the SSC Vacancy 2025, offering more than 20,000 positions for 10th, 12th pass, and graduate candidates.

BharatJul 02, 2025 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

SSC, SSC vacancy 2025, SSC Recruitment 2025, SSC CGL Vacancy 2025, SSC CHSL Notification 2025, SSC MTS Vacancy 2025, SSC JE Recruitment 2025, ssc.gov.in, sarkari naukri 2025, Naukri 2025, Latest Govt Jobs 2025

SSC Vacancy 2025 (Image: Gemini)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced over 20,000 vacancies for 2025, offering excellent opportunities for young people seeking government jobs in India. These vacancies cover major examinations including CGL, CHSL, MTS, Havaldar, and JE. Interested candidates can apply online at ssc.gov.in. Application deadlines vary for each recruitment.

SSC CGL 2025: Largest Recruitment for Graduate Youth

One of the largest SSC recruitments, the CGL exam, offers 14,582 positions this year. These positions are within various ministries, departments, and constitutional bodies of the central government. The exam will fill Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ positions. The application deadline is 4 July 2025, with fee payment due by 5 July 2025.

SSC CHSL 2025: Opportunities for 12th Pass Youth

The SSC CHSL 2025 exam offers 3,131 vacancies for positions such as Lower Division Clerk, Data Entry Operator, and others. Applications opened on 23 June 2025 and will close on 18 July 2025. The deadline for online fee payment is 19 July 2025. Further information is available here: SSC CHSL

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

For those with a 10th-grade education seeking government jobs, the SSC has announced 1,075 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar positions. The application deadline is 24 July 2025, and the fee payment deadline is 25 July 2025. Candidates can also apply through the mobile app: mySSC.

SSC JE 2025: Golden Opportunity for Engineering Graduates

The SSC JE 2025 recruitment drive offers 1,340 vacancies for candidates in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering. Applications are open from 30 June 2025 to 21 July 2025, with fee payment due by 22 July 2025.

SSC Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

First, visit ssc.gov.in.

Login or create a new registration.

Select your desired recruitment and fill out the application form.

Upload necessary documents and make the online payment.
Keep a copy of the submitted form for your records.

News / Education News / SSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

in 3 hours

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

National News

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

in 3 hours

Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

21 hours ago

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

18 hours ago

Latest Education News

SSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced

Education News

SSC Vacancy 2025: Over 20,000 Government Jobs Announced

in 4 hours

JAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result

Education News

JAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result

12 hours ago

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

Education News

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

13 hours ago

AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

Education News

AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.