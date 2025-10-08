Station Master Recruitment 2025: Documents Required, Age Limit, and Application Dates Announced

Station Master Bharti 2025 (Image Source: Chatgpt)
Station Master Vacancy 2025: This is a golden opportunity for young people aspiring for a career in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification for NTPC recruitment. A total of 8,850 vacancies have been announced under this recruitment. Candidates can apply on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in from October 21 to November 20.
The Railway Recruitment Board periodically organises the direct recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Station Master (ASM). For Assistant Station Master recruitment in Indian Railways, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university.
A specific medical/fitness certificate requirement may be mentioned in the notification.
General Category - 18 to 32 years
Age relaxation for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PH)
The selection process for Station Master will be in three stages:
