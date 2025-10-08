Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Station Master Recruitment 2025: Documents Required, Age Limit, and Application Dates Announced

Indian Railways has announced recruitment for 615 posts of Station Master. Candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 20.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Station Master Bharti 2025, Station Master Recruitment 2025, RRB Station Master Vacancy 2025, Railway Station Master Documents Required, Station Master Age Limit 2025,

Station Master Bharti 2025 (Image Source: Chatgpt)

Station Master Vacancy 2025: This is a golden opportunity for young people aspiring for a career in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification for NTPC recruitment. A total of 8,850 vacancies have been announced under this recruitment. Candidates can apply on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in from October 21 to November 20.

Eligibility to become a Station Master

The Railway Recruitment Board periodically organises the direct recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Station Master (ASM). For Assistant Station Master recruitment in Indian Railways, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university.

Educational Certificates

  • 10th/12th or Graduation Degree
  • Marksheet and Certificate
  • Aadhaar Card / Identity Card
  • Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or any other valid identification
  • Date of Birth Certificate
  • 10th/12th Marksheet or Birth Certificate
  • Caste / Reservation Certificate
  • SC/ST/OBC Certificate
  • Experience Certificate
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Passport size photo and scanned signature

Other Documents

A specific medical/fitness certificate requirement may be mentioned in the notification.

Age Limit

General Category - 18 to 32 years

Age relaxation for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PH)

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of the railways, rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Fill out the online application form
  • Upload documents and pay the fees
  • Submit before the last date of application

Selection Process

The selection process for Station Master will be in three stages:

  • CBT 1 Exam (Computer Based Test)
  • CBT 2 Exam
  • Document Verification and Medical Examination

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 05:38 pm

