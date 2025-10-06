Station Master Vacancy 2025: 615 Posts Announced, Attractive Salary, Know Eligibility Criteria

Station Master Vacancy 2025 (AI Image, Gemini)
Station Master Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has emerged for young people aspiring to become Station Masters. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for NTPC Recruitment 2025. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 8,850 vacant posts will be filled, out of which 615 posts are designated for Station Master. This recruitment is for candidates who have obtained a graduate degree from a recognised university. The application process will commence on October 21, 2025, and conclude on November 20, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.
This Station Master vacancy falls under the NTPC Graduate Level category. Candidates appointed to this post will be placed in Pay Level 6 as per the pay scale, with an initial salary set at ₹35,400 per month. The minimum age requirement for candidates applying for this post is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is set at 36 years. However, candidates from reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be granted age relaxation as per the rules prescribed by the government.
The selection process for the Station Master post will be completed in three main stages. Firstly, candidates will have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Subsequently, in the second stage, a CBT 2 examination will be conducted. Candidates who successfully clear both examinations will be called for document verification and a medical test. Only those candidates who are successful in all stages will be finally appointed.
Regarding the application fee, candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay a fee of ₹500. For applicants from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), women, and ex-servicemen categories, this fee is set at ₹250.
