Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Station Master Vacancy 2025: 615 Posts Announced, Attractive Salary, Know Eligibility Criteria

The selection process for the Station Master post will be completed in three main stages. Details are inside.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Station Master Vacancy 2025

Station Master Vacancy 2025 (AI Image, Gemini)

Station Master Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has emerged for young people aspiring to become Station Masters. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for NTPC Recruitment 2025. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 8,850 vacant posts will be filled, out of which 615 posts are designated for Station Master. This recruitment is for candidates who have obtained a graduate degree from a recognised university. The application process will commence on October 21, 2025, and conclude on November 20, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Salary Details

This Station Master vacancy falls under the NTPC Graduate Level category. Candidates appointed to this post will be placed in Pay Level 6 as per the pay scale, with an initial salary set at ₹35,400 per month. The minimum age requirement for candidates applying for this post is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is set at 36 years. However, candidates from reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be granted age relaxation as per the rules prescribed by the government.

Selection Process and Application Fee

The selection process for the Station Master post will be completed in three main stages. Firstly, candidates will have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Subsequently, in the second stage, a CBT 2 examination will be conducted. Candidates who successfully clear both examinations will be called for document verification and a medical test. Only those candidates who are successful in all stages will be finally appointed.

Regarding the application fee, candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay a fee of ₹500. For applicants from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), women, and ex-servicemen categories, this fee is set at ₹250.

How to Apply

  • The application process will be entirely online.
  • Candidates need to visit the official website of RRB.
  • Click on the "RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online" link.
  • Following this, they will have to fill in all the necessary information in the application form and upload the requested documents.
  • Subsequently, they must pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • In the final step, candidates are advised to print a copy of their application form and keep it safe for their records.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 11:59 am

English News / Education News / Station Master Vacancy 2025: 615 Posts Announced, Attractive Salary, Know Eligibility Criteria

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Junior Engineer Vacancies Announced in Bihar

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025
Education News

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 vacancies for TGT teachers announced in Delhi, check eligibility

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025
Education News

RPSC Recruitment Exams: Four Departmental Exams to be Held in Rajasthan from October to December

RPSC Recruitment Exams Rajasthan 4 departments conduct examinations from October to December Know names
Education News

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation Announces Vacancies for Multiple Posts

PGCIL Recruitment 2025
Education News

Jobs 2025: Assistant Engineer Recruitment, Graduates Can Apply, Salary Up to Over 1 Lakh

Assistant Engineer vacancy
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.