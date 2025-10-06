Station Master Vacancy 2025: 615 Posts Announced, Attractive Salary, Know Eligibility Criteria

This Station Master vacancy falls under the NTPC Graduate Level category. Candidates appointed to this post will be placed in Pay Level 6 as per the pay scale, with an initial salary set at ₹35,400 per month. The minimum age requirement for candidates applying for this post is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is set at 36 years. However, candidates from reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be granted age relaxation as per the rules prescribed by the government.