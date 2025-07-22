Student Suicides Account for 7.6% of National Total: What Initiatives is the Government Taking?

Furthermore, the Education Minister also mentioned that the government is preparing to establish a new regulatory body called the 'Higher Education Commission of India (HECI)'. The aim is to create a single institution to oversee higher education. This plan is being implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for a 'light but strict' regulatory framework. Currently, the UGC oversees non-technical education, the AICTE handles technical institutions, and the NCTE monitors teacher training. Once the HECI is established, all these functions could come under a single entity.