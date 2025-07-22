Student Suicides Account for 7.6% of National Total: What Initiatives is the Government Taking?

Suicides In India: 7.6 percent of all suicides recorded in India in 2022 were students. This figure was 8.0 percent in 2021 and 8.2 percent in 2020. This information was presented in the Lok Sabha, based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report. Minister of State for Education, Sukant Majumdar, stated that the government is working on multiple levels to address this serious issue. Various schemes are being implemented to provide mental health support to students, teachers, and families.
He explained that the Ministry of Education's ‘Manodarpan’ scheme has provided counselling helplines and live sessions to millions of students. Additionally, the Ministry of Health's 'District Mental Health Programme (DMHP)' is working in 767 districts across the country to prevent suicides and teach life skills. The minister added that, considering the growing problem of substance abuse among young people, the government has also intensified anti-drug campaigns and mental health awareness initiatives.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised colleges and universities to promote fitness, sports, student welfare, and emotional well-being. Institutes like IIT Madras, Delhi, and Guwahati are now conducting workshops to reduce stress and build mental resilience under the 'Malviya Mission Teacher Training Programme'.
Furthermore, the Education Minister also mentioned that the government is preparing to establish a new regulatory body called the 'Higher Education Commission of India (HECI)'. The aim is to create a single institution to oversee higher education. This plan is being implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for a 'light but strict' regulatory framework. Currently, the UGC oversees non-technical education, the AICTE handles technical institutions, and the NCTE monitors teacher training. Once the HECI is established, all these functions could come under a single entity.
The government has undertaken several key initiatives to curb student suicides. These initiatives aim to strengthen students' mental health, provide counselling services, and improve the educational system.
Expansion of Mental Health Services
The central government has promoted the appointment of mental health counsellors in schools and colleges. Regular counselling sessions are being conducted in many institutions to enable students to share their emotional concerns.
Psycho-social Helpline – ‘Kiran’
The Indian government has launched a 24x7 mental health helpline called ‘Kiran’ (1800-599-0019) to provide immediate assistance to individuals suffering from stress, depression, and suicidal tendencies.
National Education Policy (NEP) 2020
This policy aims to reduce the academic burden on students, increase flexibility, and promote holistic development. This is helping to reduce students' mental stress.
School-Based Programmes for Mental Well-being
Several state governments are running 'Happiness Curricula' (like the Delhi government) in schools, aiming to create mentally balanced children, boost self-confidence, and teach life skills.
UGC and AICTE Initiatives
The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have instructed higher education institutions to make counselling facilities mandatory and strive to create a stress-free environment.
Parenting Workshops and Teacher Training
The government is also conducting special workshops for teachers and parents in schools so that they can understand behavioural changes in students and provide guidance in a timely manner.
Recently, a 25-year-old UPSC aspirant, Tarun Thakur, was reportedly found dead by suicide in his rented accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan. A similar incident was reported from Kota, a hub for students, a few days prior.
|States
|# Student Suicides
|% Total Student Suicides
|Maharashtra
|1764
|14%
|Tamil Nadu
|1416
|11%
|Madhya Pradesh
|1340
|10%
|Uttar Pradesh
|1060
|8%
|Jharkhand
|824
|6%