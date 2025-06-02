Studying Abroad: Costs, Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries

The Most Expensive Country – USA In terms of foreign education, the USA has always been the first choice for students, but the cost here is the highest. The average annual cost for a student in the USA can range from ₹33 lakhs to ₹54 lakhs. This cost depends on the course (e.g., STEM, MBA, Arts), the type of university (public or private), the city (New York versus Texas), and lifestyle.

Country Estimated Annual Cost (in ₹ Lakhs) USA ₹33L – ₹54L Canada ₹20.75L – ₹33L UK ₹29L – ₹46L Ireland ₹24.75L – ₹37.5L France ₹10L – ₹20.75L Spain ₹8.3L – ₹16.6L Germany ₹8.3L – ₹15L Sweden ₹12.5L – ₹20.75L Based on Consultifly's research Canada and the UK are also Expensive Options The cost of studying in Canada ranges from ₹20.75 lakhs to ₹33 lakhs, while in the UK it is between ₹29 lakhs and ₹46 lakhs. The cost of living in the UK is also quite high, especially in cities like London. In Ireland, the annual cost of studying comes to ₹24.75 lakhs to ₹37.5 lakhs. The education system and technical courses here are attracting students.

Low-Cost Countries: France, Germany, Spain If you are looking for good quality education on a low budget, France, Germany, and Spain could be better options. The cost of studying in France is limited to ₹10 lakhs to ₹20.75 lakhs. In Spain, it is even lower, ranging from ₹8.3 lakhs to ₹16.6 lakhs. Germany, known for its tuition-free public university model, has a total cost of studying and living ranging from ₹8.3 lakhs to ₹15 lakhs.