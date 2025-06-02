scriptStudying Abroad: Costs, Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries | Latest News | Patrika News
Studying Abroad: Costs, Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries

The cost of studying in Canada ranges from ₹20.75 lakh to ₹33 lakh, while in the UK it is between ₹29 lakh and ₹46 lakh. The cost of living in the UK is also significantly higher.

Jun 02, 2025 / 05:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Studying Abroad

Students Who Study Abroad(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

Studying Abroad: The dream of higher education abroad still resides in the hearts of many Indian students, but the biggest hurdle in achieving this dream is the cost of education and living. A recent estimate suggests that the annual cost of studying in countries like the USA, Canada, and the UK can reach ₹33 lakhs to ₹54 lakhs, while the cost is comparatively much lower in some European countries. This data has been compiled by Consultifly, a consultancy firm, based on its research.

The Most Expensive Country – USA

In terms of foreign education, the USA has always been the first choice for students, but the cost here is the highest. The average annual cost for a student in the USA can range from ₹33 lakhs to ₹54 lakhs. This cost depends on the course (e.g., STEM, MBA, Arts), the type of university (public or private), the city (New York versus Texas), and lifestyle.
CountryEstimated Annual Cost (in ₹ Lakhs)
USA₹33L – ₹54L
Canada₹20.75L – ₹33L
UK₹29L – ₹46L
Ireland₹24.75L – ₹37.5L
France₹10L – ₹20.75L
Spain₹8.3L – ₹16.6L
Germany₹8.3L – ₹15L
Sweden₹12.5L – ₹20.75L
Based on Consultifly’s research

Canada and the UK are also Expensive Options

The cost of studying in Canada ranges from ₹20.75 lakhs to ₹33 lakhs, while in the UK it is between ₹29 lakhs and ₹46 lakhs. The cost of living in the UK is also quite high, especially in cities like London. In Ireland, the annual cost of studying comes to ₹24.75 lakhs to ₹37.5 lakhs. The education system and technical courses here are attracting students.

Low-Cost Countries: France, Germany, Spain

If you are looking for good quality education on a low budget, France, Germany, and Spain could be better options. The cost of studying in France is limited to ₹10 lakhs to ₹20.75 lakhs. In Spain, it is even lower, ranging from ₹8.3 lakhs to ₹16.6 lakhs. Germany, known for its tuition-free public university model, has a total cost of studying and living ranging from ₹8.3 lakhs to ₹15 lakhs.

Sweden is also Among the Affordable Options

The estimated cost of studying in Sweden is between ₹12.5 lakhs and ₹20.75 lakhs. The high-quality education system and social security of Scandinavian countries also attract students.

Latest Education News

