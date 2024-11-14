Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

The Youngest IAS Officer, Sulochana Meena Sulochana Meena is from a small village called Adalwada in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. She first appeared for the UPSC CSE exam in 2021 and secured an All India rank of 6th in the Scheduled Tribe category, becoming an IAS officer. This made her the youngest IAS officer from her village.

Completed Education from Delhi University Sulochana had always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer since childhood. That’s why she went to Delhi after completing her 12th standard. She completed her BSc degree in Botany from Delhi University.

Why She Came into the Limelight Sulochana recently came into the limelight due to her work. She started conducting court proceedings five days a week instead of two, which led to a decrease in the number of pending cases in her court in Medininagar, Jharkhand. This initiative earned her recognition.

UPSC Preparation Tips In an interview, Sulochana shared her experience of preparing for the UPSC exam. She said she gathered knowledge from wherever possible, read newspapers, and gave mock tests. She also used YouTube and Telegram for study materials. Sulochana studied for 8-9 hours daily and also referred to NCERT books.

She advised UPSC aspirants to focus on their goal and work hard. She said, “You need to decide why you want to crack the UPSC exam. Once you’re clear about your goal, focus on it. Don’t think there’s a shortcut to success in UPSC. Believe in yourself and never give up.”