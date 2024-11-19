scriptSuccess story: Left London job to become IAS officer, brings water to village after 75 years | Latest News | Patrika News
Success story: Left London job to become IAS officer, brings water to village after 75 years

IAS Divya Mittal Success Story: Today, we will know the story of IAS Divya Mittal, who set an example by passing JE, CAT, and finally UPSC CSSE. Let’s know her story-

Nov 19, 2024

IAS Divya Mittal Success Story: UPSC, CAT, and JEE are considered one of the toughest exams in the country and the world. Even clearing one of these exams is a big deal for people. But today, we will know about an IAS officer who has cleared all three of these tough exams. We are talking about IAS Divya Mittal, who first cleared JEE, then CAT, and finally UPSC CSSE.

First IPS and then IAS, Divya Mittal

Mittal is from Rewari, Haryana. She cleared the UPSC CSSE exam in her first attempt without any coaching. However, she got selected for IPS service, but she wanted to become an IAS officer. So, she took the exam again and became an IAS officer with an all-India rank of 68.

Left a job in London and returned to India

It’s not that Divya Mittal always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. Her journey started with a BTech degree from IIT Delhi. After IIT Delhi, she cleared the CAT exam and got an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore. Then, she got a job in London with a good package. She worked as a foreign derivative trader in London. However, her love for the country brought her back to India, and she started preparing for the civil service exam. Her husband, IAS Gagandeep Singh, also played a big role in her becoming an IAS officer. He motivated her to build a career in the civil service.

Success Mantra

Divya Mittal, who has served in many important positions, says that for youngsters preparing for UPSC, it’s essential to stay away from mobile phones. Mobile phones are the biggest distraction for youngsters today. She says that youngsters preparing for the civil service exam should focus on their goal.
In Mussoorie’s LBSNAA, where civil service officers are trained, Mittal was awarded the Ashok Bambawale award for her outstanding performance. Divya Mittal has always been ahead in her studies and work. During her posting in Mirzapur, she brought water to the village of Lahuriyadah in Halia block after 75 years of independence, creating a miracle.

