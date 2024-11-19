Success story: Left London job to become IAS officer, brings water to village after 75 years

First IPS and then IAS, Divya Mittal Mittal is from Rewari, Haryana. She cleared the UPSC CSSE exam in her first attempt without any coaching. However, she got selected for IPS service, but she wanted to become an IAS officer. So, she took the exam again and became an IAS officer with an all-India rank of 68.

Left a job in London and returned to India It’s not that Divya Mittal always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. Her journey started with a BTech degree from IIT Delhi. After IIT Delhi, she cleared the CAT exam and got an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore. Then, she got a job in London with a good package. She worked as a foreign derivative trader in London. However, her love for the country brought her back to India, and she started preparing for the civil service exam. Her husband, IAS Gagandeep Singh, also played a big role in her becoming an IAS officer. He motivated her to build a career in the civil service.

Success Mantra Divya Mittal, who has served in many important positions, says that for youngsters preparing for UPSC, it’s essential to stay away from mobile phones. Mobile phones are the biggest distraction for youngsters today. She says that youngsters preparing for the civil service exam should focus on their goal.

In Mussoorie’s LBSNAA, where civil service officers are trained, Mittal was awarded the Ashok Bambawale award for her outstanding performance. Divya Mittal has always been ahead in her studies and work. During her posting in Mirzapur, she brought water to the village of Lahuriyadah in Halia block after 75 years of independence, creating a miracle.