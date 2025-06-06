scriptSupreme Court Announces New Date for NEET PG 2025 Exam: Single Shift | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Supreme Court Announces New Date for NEET PG 2025 Exam: Single Shift

The Supreme Court has announced the new date for the NEET PG 2025 examination as 3 August. The exam will now be held in a single shift. Read the full details.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date (Image Source: Pixels)

NEET PG 2025 Exam: The NEET PG 2025 examination will now be held on 3 August. The Supreme Court on 6 June allowed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to postpone the exam. The exam will now be conducted in a single shift, computer-based mode.

Previously Scheduled as Two Shifts

Previously, the NEET PG exam was scheduled for 15 June in two shifts. However, the court ordered on 30 May that the exam should be conducted in only one shift. The NBE was also given the discretion to postpone the exam if necessary.

Why Did NBEMS Request More Time?

NBEMS informed the court that they would require over 1,000 examination centres across more than 250 cities nationwide for the exam. Additionally, approximately 60,000 staff members would be needed, including invigilators, system operators, and security personnel. As the exam is computer-based, more time was necessary to make arrangements on such a large scale.

Student Concerns Regarding Two Shifts

Last year, the NEET PG exam was held in two shifts for the first time. At that time, students expressed concerns that the difficulty level of the paper might differ across shifts, potentially affecting the merit list.
Following the 2024 exam, candidates raised questions about the transparency of the results. They demanded that the NBE publicly release the answer key, response sheets, raw scores, and normalised results for all shifts. They also urged that the counselling process be halted until all issues were resolved.

Now a Single-Shift Exam

With the exam now scheduled for a single shift, students hope that the paper’s difficulty level will be consistent for everyone and that transparency will be maintained in the results. This Supreme Court decision considers the concerns raised by students in previous years.

