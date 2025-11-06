Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

SWAYAM 2025: Last Chance to Edit Applications as NTA Closes Correction Window Today

Today is the last chance to make corrections in the application form for the SWAYAM examination. Read the full story to know more.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Swayam 2025 Correction Window

Swayam 2025 Correction Window (Image: Freepik)

Swayam 2025 Correction Window: This information is for those who have applied for the SWAYAM 2025 examination and have made mistakes in their forms. Today, November 6, is the last day for corrections. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the correction window today. After this, no editing or changes will be permitted.

When will the exam be conducted?

The exam dates have already been decided. The SWAYAM 2025 examination will be conducted on November 11, 12, 13, and 14. The exam will be held in two shifts. Each shift will be of three hours (180 minutes) duration.

The notice issued by NTA clearly states that the information about the examination cities has been provided in the information bulletin, so candidates must pay full attention while selecting their city. Once the correction date passes, changes to the exam city or centre will not be allowed. NTA will soon release information related to the exam cities on its website.

How to make corrections in the form

If you have not yet made corrections in your form, you can follow these simple steps.

  • First, visit exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
  • Log in using your registration link.
  • The application form will open.
  • Make corrections where necessary.
  • Click on the "Submit" button and then download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printout or a physical copy of this for your records.

NTA has appealed to the candidates to carefully check all the information entered in the application to avoid any difficulties later.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 02:02 pm

