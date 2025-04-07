scriptTanushka Singh: IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot in Jaguar Squadron | Latest News | Patrika News
Tanushka Singh: IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot in Jaguar Squadron

Tanushka Singh, a fighter pilot, has created history by becoming the first woman pilot to receive a permanent posting in a Jaguar fighter jet squadron.

BharatApr 07, 2025 / 02:54 pm

Tanushka Singh Fighter Pilot Success Story
Tanushka Singh Fighter Pilot Success Story: The participation of women in the Indian Air Force is increasing. Recently, Tanushka Singh received a significant position in the Indian Air Force. Tanushka Singh has created history by becoming the first woman pilot to receive a permanent posting in the Jaguar fighter jet squadron. This is not only a personal success for Tanushka Singh but also marks a new chapter in the Indian Air Force. Her achievement will inspire millions of women.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh

Tanushka originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, but spent her childhood in Mangaluru, where she also received her education. She is the third generation of her family to join the armed forces. Her father, Lieutenant Colonel Ajay Pratap Singh, was an officer in the Indian Army, and her grandfather, Captain Devendra Bahadur Singh, also served in the army.

Educational Background

Tanushka completed her schooling from DPS MRPL School, Surathkal. After her schooling, she enrolled at Sharada PU College in Mangaluru. In 2022, she obtained a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology.
Tanushka always aspired to serve her country. Her patriotism stemmed from her family. She underwent rigorous training at the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and received special training on the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft. Tanushka trained to fly fighter jets like the Jaguar.

What is the Jaguar Fighter Jet?

It is a special type of jet, known as a technical strike aircraft. It is known for precision strikes and deep penetration missions. This aircraft helps in detecting and attacking enemy hideouts. It is counted among the most important fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.

