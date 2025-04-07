Tanushka Singh: IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot in Jaguar Squadron

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh Tanushka originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, but spent her childhood in Mangaluru, where she also received her education. She is the third generation of her family to join the armed forces. Her father, Lieutenant Colonel Ajay Pratap Singh, was an officer in the Indian Army, and her grandfather, Captain Devendra Bahadur Singh, also served in the army.

Educational Background Tanushka completed her schooling from DPS MRPL School, Surathkal. After her schooling, she enrolled at Sharada PU College in Mangaluru. In 2022, she obtained a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology.

Tanushka always aspired to serve her country. Her patriotism stemmed from her family. She underwent rigorous training at the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and received special training on the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft. Tanushka trained to fly fighter jets like the Jaguar.