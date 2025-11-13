Teacher Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, Know the Eligibility Criteria

Currently, CBSE has issued a joint short notification for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment. The detailed notification is expected to be released this evening or tomorrow. The exact number of vacancies has not yet been disclosed, but it is anticipated that this recruitment will include thousands of positions for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), and PRT (Primary Teacher) educators. The eligibility criteria and age limit for teaching and non-teaching posts will vary, with full details to be provided in the detailed notification. According to media reports, teacher selection has historically been based on written examinations and interviews. However, under the new system, the recruitment process is being prepared to be conducted in three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview.