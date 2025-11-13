Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Teacher Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, Know the Eligibility Criteria

KVS NVS Vacancy: Recruitment is to be done for teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Teacher Vacancy 2025

Teacher Vacancy 2025: A new job opportunity has arisen for teaching and non-teaching positions. A notification for a large recruitment drive for teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas has been released.

Thousands of positions across KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) and NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) schools nationwide will be filled through this recruitment.

The application process will commence on November 14, 2025, and candidates can apply online until December 4, 2025. This time, the entire recruitment process will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the websites www.cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, or navodaya.gov.in to apply.

Teacher Vacancy 2025: Detailed Notification to be Released Soon

Currently, CBSE has issued a joint short notification for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment. The detailed notification is expected to be released this evening or tomorrow. The exact number of vacancies has not yet been disclosed, but it is anticipated that this recruitment will include thousands of positions for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), and PRT (Primary Teacher) educators. The eligibility criteria and age limit for teaching and non-teaching posts will vary, with full details to be provided in the detailed notification. According to media reports, teacher selection has historically been based on written examinations and interviews. However, under the new system, the recruitment process is being prepared to be conducted in three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview.

KVS NVS Vacancy: Know the Essential Qualifications

For the Primary Teacher post, candidates must have passed 12th grade with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Additionally, they must have completed one of the following courses: a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a two-year Special Diploma in Education. Furthermore, all candidates will be required to have passed CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Paper-1. Candidates should also possess the ability to teach in both Hindi and English. The maximum age limit for Primary Teachers has been set at 30 years, with a relaxation of up to five years for SC and ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 09:41 am

English News / Education News / Teacher Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, Know the Eligibility Criteria

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RBSE Board: Big News for 10th and 12th Exam Students as Government Decides to Increase Fees from 2026-27

rbse
Education News

Download CAT Admit Card 2025 Directly From This Link, Direct Link, iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2025
Education News

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: Over 30 Vacancies in Government Power Company, Salary Exceeding ₹1.5 Lakh Without Written Exam

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025
Education News

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Process to Begin on This Date, Know Application Fee and Process

AFCAT 1 2026
Education News

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UP 10th-12th Board Exam Timetable Changed, Check Full Exam Schedule

UP Board Exam Date 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.