Teacher Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, Know the Eligibility Criteria

Teacher Vacancy 2025: A new job opportunity has arisen for teaching and non-teaching positions. A notification for a large recruitment drive for teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas has been released.
Thousands of positions across KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) and NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) schools nationwide will be filled through this recruitment.
The application process will commence on November 14, 2025, and candidates can apply online until December 4, 2025. This time, the entire recruitment process will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the websites www.cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, or navodaya.gov.in to apply.
Currently, CBSE has issued a joint short notification for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment. The detailed notification is expected to be released this evening or tomorrow. The exact number of vacancies has not yet been disclosed, but it is anticipated that this recruitment will include thousands of positions for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), and PRT (Primary Teacher) educators. The eligibility criteria and age limit for teaching and non-teaching posts will vary, with full details to be provided in the detailed notification. According to media reports, teacher selection has historically been based on written examinations and interviews. However, under the new system, the recruitment process is being prepared to be conducted in three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview.
For the Primary Teacher post, candidates must have passed 12th grade with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Additionally, they must have completed one of the following courses: a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a two-year Special Diploma in Education. Furthermore, all candidates will be required to have passed CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Paper-1. Candidates should also possess the ability to teach in both Hindi and English. The maximum age limit for Primary Teachers has been set at 30 years, with a relaxation of up to five years for SC and ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending