Territorial Army Recruitment: 19 Online Applications Open; Eligibility and Exam Details

Territorial Army Recruitment: Both male and female candidates are eligible for this recruitment drive. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 42 years. This means that the candidate's age should not be more than 42 years on 10 June 2025.

BharatMay 16, 2025 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

The Territorial Army has announced recruitment for 19 Non-Departmental Army Officer positions. The application process commenced on 12 May 2025, with the deadline for applications set for 10 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, territorialarmy.in
This recruitment drive is for Non-Departmental Territorial Army Officer posts, offering equal opportunities to all genders and categories. Salaries and allowances will only be applicable during the period of service.

Territorial Army Job Vacancy: Age Limit

Both male and female candidates are eligible for this recruitment. Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years of age. That is, the candidate’s age should not exceed 42 years on 10 June 2025. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500 during their army service, in addition to a Military Service Pay of ₹15,500. The application fee is ₹500 for all categories, payable online.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university to apply. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years (must not exceed 42 years on 10 June 2025). Candidates must also fulfil other conditions, such as being an Indian citizen.

Territorial Army vacancy exam pattern syllabus: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The exam will consist of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. This includes 25 questions on Reasoning, 25 on Elementary Maths, 25 on General Knowledge, and 25 on English. Each question carries 1 mark. Elementary Maths will cover Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics. Questions will also be asked from the core areas of the other subjects.

