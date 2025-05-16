Territorial Army Recruitment: 19 Online Applications Open; Eligibility and Exam Details

This recruitment drive is for Non-Departmental Territorial Army Officer posts, offering equal opportunities to all genders and categories. Salaries and allowances will only be applicable during the period of service. Territorial Army Job Vacancy: Age Limit Both male and female candidates are eligible for this recruitment. Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years of age. That is, the candidate’s age should not exceed 42 years on 10 June 2025. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500 during their army service, in addition to a Military Service Pay of ₹15,500. The application fee is ₹500 for all categories, payable online.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university to apply. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years (must not exceed 42 years on 10 June 2025). Candidates must also fulfil other conditions, such as being an Indian citizen. Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university to apply. The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years (must not exceed 42 years on 10 June 2025). Candidates must also fulfil other conditions, such as being an Indian citizen.