The SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2024 will be released on this day, download it with the help of this website

Download the Admit Card
You can check the admit card by following the process given below-
- Visit the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link on the home page
- Enter your details and submit
- As soon as you do this, the admit card will appear on your screen
How to check the City Link
You can check the city link by following the process given below-
- Click on the login link on the home page and enter all the required details
- As soon as you do this, the SSC CHSL Tier II City Slip 2024 will appear on your screen
When will the exam be held?
The SSC CHSL Tier II exam will be held on 18 November 2024. The Tier II exam will consist of three sections, one, two, and three. This exam will be held in two shifts on the same day. It is worth noting that this exam is being conducted for the recruitment of around 3,712 Group C posts.