The SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2024 will be released on this day, download it with the help of this website

New Delhi•Nov 10, 2024 / 11:57 am• Patrika Desk

SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2024: Big news for the candidates appearing in the SSC CHSL Tier II exam. The admit card for the exam will be released on 12 November. Along with this, the city link for the exam has also been uploaded on the official website. With the help of the official website ssc.gov.in., you can check the admit card and city link.

Download the Admit Card You can check the admit card by following the process given below- Visit the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link on the home page

Enter your details and submit

How to check the City Link You can check the city link by following the process given below- Visit the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in

Click on the login link on the home page and enter all the required details

Click on the login link on the home page and enter all the required details

As soon as you do this, the SSC CHSL Tier II City Slip 2024 will appear on your screen When will the exam be held? The SSC CHSL Tier II exam will be held on 18 November 2024. The Tier II exam will consist of three sections, one, two, and three. This exam will be held in two shifts on the same day. It is worth noting that this exam is being conducted for the recruitment of around 3,712 Group C posts.