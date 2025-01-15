UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

scriptUGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice | Latest News | Patrika News
UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed the UGC NET December 2024 session examination, originally scheduled for 15 January 2025. The new exam date has now been released.

New DelhiJan 15, 2025 / 12:21 pm

Patrika Desk

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC NET December 2024 examination, originally scheduled for 15 January 2025. A new date has now been announced. The exam, previously scheduled for 15 January, will now be held on 21 and 27 January 2025.

Reasons for the Examination Postponement (UGC NET)

The NTA postponed the UGC NET exam scheduled for the 15th due to festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Basant Panchami. There were demands to reschedule the examination. The Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu had appealed to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, to postpone the exam. Consequently, the examination scheduled for 15 January was postponed.

Admit Card Release Date

Admit cards for the 15 January exam had been released. Updated admit cards will soon be available on the official website. You can check them at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to Download the Admit Card (UGC NET Admit Card Download)

  • First, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 link on the home page
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth
  • Your admit card will appear on your screen
  • Download and print it

NTA Notice Regarding Exam Postponement

The NTA issued a notice informing students about the postponement. The NTA stated that the exam scheduled for 15 January was postponed (UGC NET Exam Postponed) due to festivals like Pongal and Makar Sankranti. However, the new exam dates were not announced at that time. The NTA also stated that the exam scheduled for 16 January would be held as per the scheduled timetable.

