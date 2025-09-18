Top 4 STEM Scholarships for Women: A Golden Opportunity

With the increasing participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and the growing global demand for skilled professionals, numerous institutions and organisations are offering scholarships to women aimed at encouraging them in these fields. These initiatives aim to provide financial assistance to women, promote diversity, and foster leadership in STEM-related careers. Let's explore four such scholarships.
This scholarship is available to female undergraduate and postgraduate students commencing in Semester 1 of 2026 or later. For entry in 2026, one scholarship will be awarded, covering 100% of the annual international tuition fees, enabling the recipient to pursue their studies without financial burden.
Available to female, non-binary, and transgender applicants with demonstrated financial need, this scholarship applies to undergraduate students commencing in the academic year before September 2025. Each award provides $3,000 over three years, and recipients will also contribute to the university's diversity and inclusion efforts as Women in Science champions.
Offered by The BHW Group, a Texas-based mobile app development company, this scholarship assists women pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate STEM degrees at US institutions. This includes women with options for studying abroad.
This scholarship is available to full-time undergraduate and postgraduate women studying Computer Science, Software, or Electrical Engineering in countries such as the USA, India, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Netherlands, Australia, and Mexico.