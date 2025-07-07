Top Indian Cities for Fresher Salaries: Chennai Leads

Top Cities for Entry-Level Salaries in India: Cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad are rapidly emerging as new salary growth hubs, surpassing traditional metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This information comes from Indeed's new report, the PayMap Survey 2025.
The survey reveals that career and salary growth are no longer limited to major metro cities. Emerging cities are also offering professionals better salaries and career growth opportunities.
According to the report, Chennai has become the city offering the highest average salary for freshers, with young professionals having 0-2 years of experience earning up to ₹30,100 per month. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is proving beneficial for professionals with 5-8 years of experience. Here, the average salary at mid and senior levels has reached ₹69,700 per month.
The survey indicates that 69% of employees believe their income is less than their city's cost of living. This problem is particularly acute in expensive cities like Delhi (96%), Mumbai (95%), Pune (94%), and Bengaluru (93%). On the other hand, cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata are considered more affordable and balanced by employees.
|City
|0-2 Years
|2-5 Years
|5-8 Years
|Ahmedabad (अहमदाबाद)
|Rs. 27,300
|Rs. 46,200
|Rs. 69,000
|Bengaluru (बेंगलुरु)
|Rs. 28,400
|Rs. 46,000
|Rs. 67,100
|Chandigarh (चंडीगढ़)
|Rs. 26,300
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 68,400
|Chennai (चेन्नई)
|Rs. 30,100
|Rs. 46,600
|Rs. 66,400
|Delhi (दिल्ली)
|Rs. 26,300
|Rs. 43,600
|Rs. 64,400
|Hyderabad (हैदराबाद)
|Rs. 28,500
|Rs. 47,200
|Rs. 69,700
Not only high costs of living, but employees are also increasingly avoiding relocation. Around 69% of employees now avoid changing cities due to associated financial, emotional, and practical challenges.
The IT/ITeS sector leads in salary growth, with the demand for digital and AI-based jobs steadily increasing. Furthermore, the manufacturing and telecom sectors are also offering better salaries, from freshers to senior levels.
The average salary for freshers ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹30,500.
Professionals with 5-8 years of experience earn between ₹67,000 and ₹85,500.
UI/UX designers are now earning comparable salaries to software developers (approximately ₹65,000 per month).
|Sector
|0-2 Years
|2-5 Years
|5-8 Years
|Automobile (ऑटोमोबाइल)
|Rs. 27,000
|Rs. 44,400
|Rs. 65,200
|BFSI (Banking and Finance) (बैंकिंग व फाइनेंस)
|Rs. 27,300
|Rs. 44,900
|Rs. 65,900
|Construction and Real Estate (कंस्ट्रक्शन व रियल एस्टेट)
|Rs. 26,000
|Rs. 42,600
|Rs. 62,600
|Consumer Durables (कंज़्यूमर ड्यूरेबल्स)
|Rs. 26,200
|Rs. 43,100
|Rs. 63,300
|E-Commerce (ई-कॉमर्स)
|Rs. 27,700
|Rs. 45,600
|Rs. 66,900
|Healthcare and Pharma (हेल्थकेयर व फार्मा)
|Rs. 27,400
|Rs. 44,900
|Rs. 66,000
|IT / ITeS
|Rs. 28,600
|Rs. 46,900
|Rs. 68,900
|Logistics (लॉजिस्टिक्स)
|Rs. 27,600
|Rs. 45,300
|Rs. 66,500
|Manufacturing (मैन्युफैक्चरिंग)
|Rs. 28,300
|Rs. 46,400
|Rs. 68,200
|Media and Entertainment (मीडिया व एंटरटेनमेंट)
|Rs. 26,700
|Rs. 43,900
|Rs. 64,500
|Telecommunication (टेलीकम्युनिकेशन)
|Rs. 28,100
|Rs. 46,100
|Rs. 67,700
This survey was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed, incorporating the opinions of 1,311 employers and 2,531 employees. A total of 3,842 participants represented 14 industries and 16 job profiles. The aim was to understand post-pandemic salary trends in India, sector-wise growth, and employee expectations.