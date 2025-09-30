Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Aspiring to become a doctor after 12th grade? These seven medical courses are the best

For the students who dream of becoming a doctor after 12th Science, there are now many options available. Read the full story to know.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Best medical courses after 12th, Medical courses after 12th without NEET, Top medical courses in India, Doctor courses after 12th, Courses to become a doctor after 12th,

Top Medical Courses (Image Source: Gemini AI)

Medical Courses After 12th: For students who have chosen PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) in Class 12, pursuing a career in medicine is a dream. Medicine has long been considered a noble profession. While MBBS remains the dream for most, it is not the only path. From dentistry and physiotherapy to pharmacy and nursing, numerous courses offer fulfilling careers with opportunities in India and abroad.

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery)

For most students with PCB, MBBS is the first choice, and for good reason. It is the gateway to becoming a doctor, a career that blends respect with responsibility. This course spans 5.5 years, including a one-year internship where students treat patients under supervision. Admission is through NEET-UG, making it one of the most competitive courses in the country.

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Dentistry is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic fields. A BDS degree offers you the opportunity to practice as a dentist, but its scope extends far beyond basic dental care. Today, many graduates are venturing into cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry due to the growing demand for oral health and aesthetics.

BSc Nursing

With a nursing degree, students can work in hospitals, community health services, government services, or even pursue advanced training abroad. In a world with a constant need for trained healthcare professionals, nursing is one of the most secure and impactful career options.

AYUSH (BAMS & BHMS)

If you are interested in natural and alternative medicine, AYUSH courses like BAMS (Ayurveda) and BHMS (Homeopathy) might be the right fit for you. These programs blend the knowledge of traditional medicine with aspects of modern healthcare.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

BPharm students study drugs, formulations, and pharmacology, equipping them with expertise to work in hospitals, clinical research, the pharmaceutical industry, and regulatory services. It also serves as a stepping stone for higher studies and global career opportunities.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Physiotherapists play a crucial role in helping patients recover from injuries, manage pain, and regain mobility. With the rise in sports injuries and lifestyle-related health issues, the demand for physiotherapists is also increasing. A BPT degree can lead to careers in hospitals, private clinics, sports academies, or wellness centres.

Allied Health Sciences

Beyond doctors and nurses, a significant part of quality healthcare relies on allied health professionals. Courses like Occupational Therapy, Optometry, and Medical Lab Technology train students to assist in diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 05:25 pm

English News / Education News / Aspiring to become a doctor after 12th grade? These seven medical courses are the best

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Major Update on Patwari Recruitment Exam Results

Education News

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Vacancies in Delhi Police for 12th Pass Youth

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025
Education News

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: When will NEET 2025 Counselling begin? Know the tentative date and complete process

NEET PG 2025 counselling date, NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, NEET PG counselling process 2025, NEET PG 2025 seat allotment, NEET PG 2025 counselling registration,
Education News

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Apply by October 6

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Education News

JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Crucial Advice, Complete These Essential Tasks Before October 2025

JEE Main 2026 NTA Advisory for Students
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.