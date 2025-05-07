Two Indian Army Officers at the Heart of Operation Sindoor

Qureshi in the Spotlight for Leading India in Force 18 Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi is a senior officer in the Indian Army. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat in 1981, her most significant achievement is leading the Indian contingent in the international military exercise ‘Force 18’ in Thailand in 2016. This brought her into the spotlight, making her the first female officer from the Indian Army to lead a multinational military exercise.
Colonel Qureshi’s Education in Gujarat She received her early education in Vadodara, followed by studies at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda, Gujarat, graduating with a degree in Biochemistry. She then decided to join the Indian Army. According to several reports, Sophia Qureshi received training from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai in 1999.
A Childhood Dream: Joining the Air Force Vyomika Singh aspired to join the Indian Air Force since her school days. After completing her schooling, she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC). She then pursued engineering before joining the Air Force. According to several reports, she is the first woman in her family to join the armed forces. Initially commissioned as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force, she received a permanent commission in the Flying Branch on 18 December 2019.