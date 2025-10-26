UCO Bank Vacancy 2025: Graduates Can Apply for Bank Jobs for Free

UCO Bank Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
UCO Bank Recruitment 2025: For those dreaming of a career in banking, UCO Bank presents a golden opportunity. The bank has released a notification for the recruitment of apprentices across the country. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UCO Bank, uco.bank.in. The application process will commence on October 21, 2025, and conclude on October 30, 2025.
Under this recruitment drive, appointments will be made for a total of 532 posts in various states and union territories across the country. Of these, 229 posts are reserved for the General category, 132 for OBC, 98 for SC, 45 for ST, and 28 for EWS category candidates. Before applying, it is mandatory for candidates to register themselves on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website, nats.education.gov.in. Only those candidates whose profiles are 100 percent complete on the portal will be eligible to apply. Further details related to the recruitment can be found in the notification.
In terms of educational qualification, candidates must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or college. Regarding the age limit, candidates should be at least 20 years and a maximum of 28 years old as of the last date of application. Applicants should not be born before October 2, 1997, and after October 1, 2005. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per government rules.
During the apprenticeship, selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹15,000 per month. Concerning the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹800 plus GST. For SC and ST category candidates, the application is free of charge, while persons with disabilities will have to pay a fee of ₹400 plus GST.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending