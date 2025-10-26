Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UCO Bank Vacancy 2025: Graduates Can Apply for Bank Jobs for Free

Under this recruitment, appointments will be made to a total of 532 posts in various states and union territories of the country. Among these, 229 posts are reserved for the General category, 132 for OBC, 98 for SC, 45 for ST, and 28 posts for EWS category candidates.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

UCO Bank Vacancy 2025

UCO Bank Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

UCO Bank Recruitment 2025: For those dreaming of a career in banking, UCO Bank presents a golden opportunity. The bank has released a notification for the recruitment of apprentices across the country. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UCO Bank, uco.bank.in. The application process will commence on October 21, 2025, and conclude on October 30, 2025.

Recruitment for This Many Posts

Under this recruitment drive, appointments will be made for a total of 532 posts in various states and union territories across the country. Of these, 229 posts are reserved for the General category, 132 for OBC, 98 for SC, 45 for ST, and 28 for EWS category candidates. Before applying, it is mandatory for candidates to register themselves on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website, nats.education.gov.in. Only those candidates whose profiles are 100 percent complete on the portal will be eligible to apply. Further details related to the recruitment can be found in the notification.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

In terms of educational qualification, candidates must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or college. Regarding the age limit, candidates should be at least 20 years and a maximum of 28 years old as of the last date of application. Applicants should not be born before October 2, 1997, and after October 1, 2005. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per government rules.

Salary Details

During the apprenticeship, selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹15,000 per month. Concerning the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹800 plus GST. For SC and ST category candidates, the application is free of charge, while persons with disabilities will have to pay a fee of ₹400 plus GST.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 12:05 pm

English News / Education News / UCO Bank Vacancy 2025: Graduates Can Apply for Bank Jobs for Free

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UPSSSC Releases Schedule for 8 Recruitment Exams, Including Written and Typing Tests; Know All Exam Dates

UPSSSC
Education News

Holiday Fact: Who Made the Rule for Holidays, Know How It Started?

Holiday Fact
Education News

MPESB Vacancy 2025: Over 400 Vacancies in Group-2, 3 Posts, These Documents Will Be Required

MPESB Vacancy 2025
Education News

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts at Eklavya Schools, Know Details

EMRS Recruitment 2025
Education News

IB Recruitment 2025: Multiple Tech Positions Open at IB, Salary Exceeding ₹1 Lakh, Know Essential Educational Qualifications

IB Vacancy 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.