scriptUGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition | UGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition

UGC New Guideline: UGC has introduced a new facility for students, but with a condition.

New DelhiDec 11, 2024 / 02:19 pm

Patrika Desk

UGC New Guideline

UGC New Guideline

UGC New Guideline: The University Grants Commission(UGC), is continuously making new rules and new drafts for UG/PG courses. A few days ago, UGC introduced a facility for students to complete UG/PG courses within a certain time period or more. Now, UGC has made a big change. UGC has decided to remove the restriction of subjects for graduation. According to this, 12th pass students can now pursue a graduation degree in any subject.

UGC: This Condition Must be Fulfilled

UGC has introduced this facility considering the interest of students. But to take admission in this way, a condition has been laid down. According to this condition, if a student wants to pursue graduation in a subject they didn’t study in 12th, then they will have to pass the national-level or university-level entrance exam of that subject. After passing the exam, they can take admission.

UGC Guideline: Many More Decisions Taken

According to reports, the number of subjects in CUET UG programs has also been reduced. In the 2024 CUET exam, there were 63 subjects, which have now been reduced to 33. Along with this, the hybrid mode has also been abolished. Many more important decisions have been taken, which can be read through this notification. UGC Guideline Notification

News / Education News / UGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Dausa Borewell Rescue: Plan B launched as 5-year-old Aryan trapped for 44 hours

National News

Dausa Borewell Rescue: Plan B launched as 5-year-old Aryan trapped for 44 hours

in 3 hours

Mehul Choksi’s property worth 2565 crores to be sold, victims to get money

National News

Mehul Choksi’s property worth 2565 crores to be sold, victims to get money

in 4 hours

UGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition

Education News

UGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition

in 4 hours

Rising Rajasthan Summit : Flash Charging Electric Bus to Run Between Delhi-Jaipur

National News

Rising Rajasthan Summit : Flash Charging Electric Bus to Run Between Delhi-Jaipur

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

Board Exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates

Education News

Board Exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates

21 hours ago

Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET

Education News

Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET

22 hours ago

UIIC Job Vacancy: Exciting Opportunities in Insurance – Apply Before the Deadline!

Jobs

UIIC Job Vacancy: Exciting Opportunities in Insurance – Apply Before the Deadline!

2 days ago

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

Education News

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.