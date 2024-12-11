UGC: 12th Pass Students Can Pursue Graduation in Any Subject, With One Condition

UGC: This Condition Must be Fulfilled UGC has introduced this facility considering the interest of students. But to take admission in this way, a condition has been laid down. According to this condition, if a student wants to pursue graduation in a subject they didn’t study in 12th, then they will have to pass the national-level or university-level entrance exam of that subject. After passing the exam, they can take admission.

UGC Guideline: Many More Decisions Taken According to reports, the number of subjects in CUET UG programs has also been reduced. In the 2024 CUET exam, there were 63 subjects, which have now been reduced to 33. Along with this, the hybrid mode has also been abolished. Many more important decisions have been taken, which can be read through this notification. UGC Guideline Notification