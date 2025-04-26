scriptUGC Announces New Regulations for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UGC Announces New Regulations for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has shared new guidelines for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses commencing from the year 2025. The most significant change introduced is a multiple entry and exit system.

Apr 26, 2025 / 05:48 pm

Patrika Desk

UGC New Guidelines
The most significant change is the introduction of a multiple entry and exit system. These changes aim to make education more flexible and student-friendly under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

What is the Multiple Entry and Exit System?

The multiple entry and exit system allows students to leave the course after one, two, three, or four years. Regardless of whether a student leaves after one year or three or four years, they will receive a certificate, diploma, or degree. However, students must complete the required credits. Students can also resume their studies later from where they left off.

Credit Allocation

  • After completing one year of the course, students will receive 40 credits, equivalent to a certificate course.
  • After two years, 80 credits will be awarded, equivalent to a diploma.
  • After three years, 120 credits will be awarded, representing a general degree.
  • After four years, 160 credits will be awarded, granting students an honours degree along with a research degree.

UGC Regulations on the Credit System

The UGC has established clear rules regarding the credit system. Credits will be awarded for each subject studied. These credits will be stored in a digital system called the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Students can accumulate, transfer, or utilise their credits across universities and institutions in India.

Promoting Skill-Based Education

UG and PG students can pursue two UG and PG programmes concurrently. They can also study from different universities or in different formats (offline, online, or distance learning). The UGC has also combined skill-based education with regular studies. Students must earn at least 50% of their credits in their main subject, while the remaining credits can be earned through vocational courses, internships, or multidisciplinary subjects.

Twice-Yearly Admissions

The new UGC regulations permit admissions twice a year, in July/August and January/February, providing students with more opportunities to commence their education. The UGC has directed all universities to comply with these new rules. The UGC believes this will help make education more flexible and practical. If universities fail to comply, the UGC may take action, including prohibiting them from awarding certain degrees.

