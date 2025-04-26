UGC Announces New Regulations for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

What is the Multiple Entry and Exit System? The multiple entry and exit system allows students to leave the course after one, two, three, or four years. Regardless of whether a student leaves after one year or three or four years, they will receive a certificate, diploma, or degree. However, students must complete the required credits. Students can also resume their studies later from where they left off.

Credit Allocation After completing one year of the course, students will receive 40 credits, equivalent to a certificate course.

After two years, 80 credits will be awarded, equivalent to a diploma.

After three years, 120 credits will be awarded, representing a general degree.

After four years, 160 credits will be awarded, granting students an honours degree along with a research degree. UGC Regulations on the Credit System The UGC has established clear rules regarding the credit system. Credits will be awarded for each subject studied. These credits will be stored in a digital system called the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Students can accumulate, transfer, or utilise their credits across universities and institutions in India.

Promoting Skill-Based Education UG and PG students can pursue two UG and PG programmes concurrently. They can also study from different universities or in different formats (offline, online, or distance learning). The UGC has also combined skill-based education with regular studies. Students must earn at least 50% of their credits in their main subject, while the remaining credits can be earned through vocational courses, internships, or multidisciplinary subjects.