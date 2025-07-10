UGC Designates Junior-Level Tasks and WhatsApp Harassment as Ragging

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the body overseeing higher education in India, has issued a crucial advisory against ragging. The commission has directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to strictly comply with the advisory and to upload relevant information to a designated portal. The UGC has also launched a 24x7 National Anti-Ragging Helpline. Students can register complaints by calling 1800-180-5522.
According to the UGC, any of the following acts will be considered ragging:
Intentionally or unintentionally attempting to undermine the mental state and confidence of a new or existing student. This occurs when a student harasses another student using their power, seniority, or for amusement.
Any form of physical violence such as assault, sexual harassment, forced undressing, forcing obscene acts or displays, causing bodily harm, etc.
Forcibly extorting money or imposing unnecessary expenses on a student.
Abuse, insulting language, emails, posts, or publicly humiliating someone. If this causes mental or emotional distress, it will also be considered ragging.
Forcing new students to do any academic or other work that has already been assigned to someone else as an assignment.
The UGC stated that ragging remains a serious problem in India's colleges and universities.
The commission stated, “Over the years, ragging has claimed the lives of countless students and ruined the futures of thousands more. Despite this, some still consider it a way to ‘introduce’ or ‘teach reality’ to new students, which is a completely wrong notion.” The commission appealed to all educational institutions to take concrete steps to eradicate this harmful practice and provide students with a safe and respectful environment.