UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: Last Date to Raise Objections is Tomorrow

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set 8 July 2025 as the deadline for submitting objections to the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared in this examination and have objections to any question can view the answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and register their objections. The objection window for the UGC NET June session's answer key was activated on 6 July 2025 and will remain open until 5 PM on 8 July 2025. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered.