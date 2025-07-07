7 July 2025,

Monday

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: Last Date to Raise Objections is Tomorrow

Regarding the fee for objections, if a candidate wishes to challenge any answer, they will have to pay a fee of ₹200 per question. This payment must be made online.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

UGC NET Answer Key 2025
UGC NET Answer Key 2025

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set 8 July 2025 as the deadline for submitting objections to the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared in this examination and have objections to any question can view the answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and register their objections. The objection window for the UGC NET June session's answer key was activated on 6 July 2025 and will remain open until 5 PM on 8 July 2025. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Objection Fee

Regarding the objection fee, if a candidate wishes to challenge an answer, they will have to pay a fee of ₹200 per question. This payment must be made online. The payment will be based on the number of questions challenged.

Procedure for Registering an Objection to the UGC NET Answer Key

First, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link.
Log in using your login ID and password.
All the questions you answered and their corresponding answers will be displayed on the screen.
Select the question(s) you have objections to and upload your suggestions or documents.
Candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹200 per objection.
Verify all information before submitting.

UGC NET Answer Key: What Happens Next?

The objections submitted by the candidates will be reviewed by a committee of subject matter experts. Based on the experts' opinion, a revised (final) answer key will be released, and the examination results will be declared accordingly. If candidates require any information regarding this process or are facing any issues with the application, they can contact NTA's helpline or the official website.

