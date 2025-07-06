UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2025. All candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their answer key by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To view the answer key, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth. Along with the answer key, the NTA has also released the candidates' response sheets and question papers.
Candidates who believe that the answer to any question in the answer key is incorrect can raise objections through the objection window from 6 July 2025 to 8 July 2025. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 will be charged for each objection raised. The objections raised by the candidates will be checked by a panel of subject matter experts. The final answer key will be prepared based on the opinion of the subject matter experts, and the results will be declared accordingly.
To view the answer key, first, visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the 'UGC NET June 2025' link on the website's home page.
Next, enter your application number and date of birth.
Click submit.
A new window will open on your screen displaying your answer key.
Carefully check the answer key PDF.
You can download the answer key and save it for future reference.
The UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted from 25 June 2025 to 29 June 2025. This examination was conducted in two shifts in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm. This examination is conducted for 85 subjects. This exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in universities and higher education institutions across the country. It is also important for admission to PhD programs. The UGC NET examination is held twice a year.