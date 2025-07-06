UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Released

The UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted from 25 June 2025 to 29 June 2025. This examination was conducted in two shifts in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm. This examination is conducted for 85 subjects. This exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in universities and higher education institutions across the country. It is also important for admission to PhD programs. The UGC NET examination is held twice a year.