UGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching

Note the Last Date Applications for UGC NET are being accepted from 16 April 2025. The last date to apply is 8 May 2025. Applications can be submitted until 11:59 PM on 8 May. Once the application process is complete, the correction window will be open from 9 May to 10 May 2025. The exam will be conducted between 21 June and 30 June.
How to Apply
- First, visit the official website
- Here, on the homepage, you will find the UGC NET registration link
- Click on this link and register
- Then log in and fill out the form
- Submit all documents and pay the application fee
- Download a copy of the confirmation page
Application Fee
The application fee is different for all categories. For candidates from the General category, the application fee is ₹1150. For the EWS and OBC NCL categories, this amount is ₹600, and for the SC, ST, and Specially abled categories, the application fee is ₹325.
Eligibility Candidates must have a Master’s degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC (50% marks are required for candidates belonging to the OBC Non-Creamy Layer/SC/ST/PWD category). Students with a four-year bachelor’s degree can also appear for the NET. Candidates with a four-year bachelor’s degree programme can apply for the subject in which they wish to pursue a PhD. Candidates with a four-year or eight-semester bachelor’s degree programme must have obtained a minimum of 75% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate.