UGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching

Note the Last Date Applications for UGC NET are being accepted from 16 April 2025. The last date to apply is 8 May 2025. Applications can be submitted until 11:59 PM on 8 May. Once the application process is complete, the correction window will be open from 9 May to 10 May 2025. The exam will be conducted between 21 June and 30 June.

How to Apply First, visit the official website

Here, on the homepage, you will find the UGC NET registration link

Click on this link and register

Then log in and fill out the form

Submit all documents and pay the application fee

Download a copy of the confirmation page Application Fee The application fee is different for all categories. For candidates from the General category, the application fee is ₹1150. For the EWS and OBC NCL categories, this amount is ₹600, and for the SC, ST, and Specially abled categories, the application fee is ₹325.