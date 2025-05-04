scriptUGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching

The deadline for applying to the UGC NET is fast approaching. Apply before the last date.

May 04, 2025 / 05:44 pm

Patrika Desk

UGC NET 2025
UGC NET 2025 Registration Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon complete the application process for the UGC NET exam. If you also wish to apply, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.in. Before applying, obtain complete information about eligibility, application fees, and other details.

Note the Last Date

Applications for UGC NET are being accepted from 16 April 2025. The last date to apply is 8 May 2025. Applications can be submitted until 11:59 PM on 8 May. Once the application process is complete, the correction window will be open from 9 May to 10 May 2025. The exam will be conducted between 21 June and 30 June.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website
  • Here, on the homepage, you will find the UGC NET registration link
  • Click on this link and register
  • Then log in and fill out the form
  • Submit all documents and pay the application fee
  • Download a copy of the confirmation page

Application Fee

The application fee is different for all categories. For candidates from the General category, the application fee is ₹1150. For the EWS and OBC NCL categories, this amount is ₹600, and for the SC, ST, and Specially abled categories, the application fee is ₹325.

Eligibility

Candidates must have a Master’s degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC (50% marks are required for candidates belonging to the OBC Non-Creamy Layer/SC/ST/PWD category). Students with a four-year bachelor’s degree can also appear for the NET. Candidates with a four-year bachelor’s degree programme can apply for the subject in which they wish to pursue a PhD. Candidates with a four-year or eight-semester bachelor’s degree programme must have obtained a minimum of 75% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate.

News / Education News / UGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

National News

Three Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

in 3 hours

Election Commission's 40+ Services Now Available on One App: ECINet

National News

Election Commission's 40+ Services Now Available on One App: ECINet

in 2 hours

India's IMF Executive Director, Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Exits Prematurely Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

National News

India's IMF Executive Director, Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Exits Prematurely Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

in 37 minutes

Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released

Education News

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released

in 3 hours

Bihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

Education News

Bihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

in 2 hours

Union Bank Announces 500 Specialist Officer Vacancies: Exam Pattern and Passing Marks Detailed

Education News

Union Bank Announces 500 Specialist Officer Vacancies: Exam Pattern and Passing Marks Detailed

1 hour ago

NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

Education News

NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.