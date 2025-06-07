scriptUGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Revised: Subject-wise Schedule Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Revised: Subject-wise Schedule Announced

Approximately 10 days before the examination, NTA will release the City Intimation Slip, specifying the city of examination for each candidate.

Jun 07, 2025 / 05:17 pm

Patrika Desk

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

UGC NET Exam Date(Symbolic AI Image)

UGC NET Exam Date 2025: Important information regarding the UGC NET has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new exam dates for the June session of the UGC NET, to be held from 25 June to 29 June 2025. The exam was previously scheduled for 21 to 30 June 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The complete subject-wise schedule can be viewed on the NTA’s official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their exam date and time there. The schedule is also detailed in the table below.

City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

Approximately 10 days before the exam, the NTA will release the City Intimation Slip, indicating the exam city for each candidate. Admit cards will be released 2-3 days before the exam. The exam, previously scheduled from 21 June to 30 June 2025, will now be held from 25 June to 29 June 2025.

Exam Schedule

DateFirst Shift (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)Second Shift (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM)
25 June 2025Education, Public Administration, Indian Knowledge System, Malayalam, Urdu, Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management, Criminology, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, Folk Literature, Konkani, Environmental SciencesElectronic Science, Japanese, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Nepali, Performing Art – Dance/Drama/Theatre, Sanskrit, Women Studies, Library and Information Science, Philosophy
26 June 2025Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Bengali, Chinese, Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Rajasthani, Russian, Social Work, Home Science, Music, Population Studies, Forensic SciencePolitical Science, Comparative Literature, Assamese, Santali, Adult Education / Continuing Education / Andragogy / Non-Formal Education, Indian Culture, Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies, Archaeology
27 June 2025Commerce, Defence and Strategic Studies, Linguistics, Tourism Administration and Management, English, Politics including International Relations / International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies, Human Rights and Duties, Hindu Studies, Dogri, Spanish, Comparative Study of Religions, KashmiriAnthropology, Visual Art (Drawing & Painting / Sculpture / Graphics / Applied Art / History of Art), Social Medicine & Community Health, Yoga
28 June 2025Psychology, Maithili, Arabic, Gujarati, Ayurveda BiologyManagement (Business Administration / Marketing / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management / Financial Management / Co-operative Management), Telugu, Physical Education, Sanskrit traditional subjects (Jyotisha, Vyakarna, Mimansa, Navya Nyaya, Sankhya Yoga, Sahitya, etc.), Disaster Management
29 June 2025French (French Version), German, Hindi, Kannada, Economics (Rural Economics / Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning / Development Studies / Econometrics / Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics)Sociology, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Museology & Conservation

What is the UGC NET Exam?

The UGC NET exam is conducted twice a year. Its purpose is to assess the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions in India. For any updates, candidates should visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

